Glastonbury 2022 in pictures: the best moments from this year's festival

After three years away, Glastonbury Festival returned to Worthy Farm with Billie Eilish, Paul McCartney, Kendrick Lamar, Diana Ross and many more artists. Here are the finest moments from the weekend.

A view of Glastonbury Festival 2022 from The Park stage. Picture: Matt Crossick / Alamy Stock Photo

By Radio X

Glastonbury Festival returned for the first time in three years, after an enforced break because of lockdown.

And what a return it was - Sir Paul McCartney became the oldest Glasto headliner and brought on his friends Dave Grohl and Bruce Springsteen; Billie Eilish became the youngest ever headliner with huge crowd at the Pyramid Stage; and Kendrick Lamar closed the festival in style.

Along the way there were huge performances by Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds, Sam Fender, Wolf Alice, Lorde, Pet Shop Boys, Little Simz and many more. And the Sunday Legends slot was, of course, taken by Motown superstar Diana Ross.

And the weather held out! See you at Worthy Farm next year then?