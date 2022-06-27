Glastonbury 2022 in pictures: the best moments from this year's festival
27 June 2022, 15:04 | Updated: 27 June 2022, 15:13
After three years away, Glastonbury Festival returned to Worthy Farm with Billie Eilish, Paul McCartney, Kendrick Lamar, Diana Ross and many more artists. Here are the finest moments from the weekend.
A view of Glastonbury Festival 2022 from The Park stage.
Matt Crossick / Alamy Stock Photo
returned for the first time in three years, after an enforced break because of lockdown. Glastonbury Festival
And what a return it was -
Sir Paul McCartney became the oldest Glasto headliner and brought on his friends Dave Grohl and Bruce Springsteen; Billie Eilish became the youngest ever headliner with huge crowd at the Pyramid Stage; and Kendrick Lamar closed the festival in style.
Along the way there were huge performances by
Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds, Sam Fender, Wolf Alice, Lorde, Pet Shop Boys, Little Simz and many more. And the Sunday Legends slot was, of course, taken by Motown superstar Diana Ross.
And the weather held out! See you at Worthy Farm next year then?
Friday 24th June at Glastonbury 2022
Billie Eilish became the youngest ever Glastonbury headliner, aged 20.
Dave J Hogan/Getty Images
After three years of waiting, Sam Fender finally played Glastonbury - on the Pyramid Stage, just before headliner Billie Eilish.
Shirlaine Forrest/WireImage/Getty Images
Eurovision winners The Kalush Orchestra were one of a number of Ukranian artists playing over the weekend.
Jim Dyson/Getty Images
The Libertines were the first band to play live on The Other Stage on Friday morning.
Jim Dyson/Getty Images
Glastonbury 2022 was blessed with sunny weather after a three year break due to the pandemic.
ANDY BUCHANAN/AFP via Getty Images
Wolf Alice made it to the Pyramid Stage in time for their set after being stranded in UK due to cancelled flights.
Shirlaine Forrest/WireImage/Getty
Little Simz headlines the West Holts Stage on Friday nght.
Jim Dyson/Getty Images
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy sent a video message to Glastonbury, which was played out on The Other Stage.
Guy Bell / Alamy Stock Photo
Saturday 25th June at Glastonbury 2022
Paul McCartney performing alongside a projection of John Lennon at Glastonbury 2022.
Harry Durrant/Getty Images
The crowd for Paul McCartney at the Pyramid Stage.
Harry Durrant/Getty Images
Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds played to a huge crowd before Paul McCartney on Saturday night at the Pyramid Stage.
Guy Bell / Alamy Stock Photo
Greta Thunberg addresses the Pyramid Stage crowd on Saturday afternoon.
Guy Bell / Alamy Stock Photo
Olivia Rodrigo performs to a huge crowd on The Other Stage.
Harry Durrant/Getty Images
Paul McCartney is joined by Dave Grohl and Bruce Springsteen for the big finale of The Beatles' The End.
Harry Durrant/Getty Images
The crowd for Paul McCartney at Glastonbury Festival 2022.
Dave J Hogan/Getty Images
Skin of Skunk Anansie meets the Other Stage crowd.
Shirlaine Forrest/WireImage/Getty
Megan Thee Stallion headlines the Other Stage at Glastonbury on Saturday night.
ANDY BUCHANAN/AFP via Getty Images
Sunday 26th June at Glastonbury 2022
Olly Alexander of Years & Years performs with Neil Tennant of the Pet Shop Boys on Sunday night at the Other Stage.
Dave J Hogan/Getty Images
Lorde performs on the Pyramid Stage.
Joseph Okpako/WireImage/Getty
Glastonbury 2022 saw the return of the Arcadia Spider!
Leon Neal/Getty Images
Jack White played a surprise set at The Park on Sunday evening.
Jim Dyson/Getty Images
Diana Ross played the Sunday legends slot at Glastonbury 2022.
Jim Dyson/Getty Images
US rapper Kendrick Lamar closed the festival with a headline slot on the Pyramid Stage on Sunday.
Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty