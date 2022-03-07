Florence + The Machine unveil Heaven Is Here video

Florence Welch in Florence + The Machine's Heaven Is Here video. Picture: YouTube/florencemachine

By Jenny Mensah

Florence + The Machine have shared their next helping of new material, Heaven Is Here, alongside stunning Autumn De Wilde-directed visuals.

The 2:16 long track sees Florence Welch deliver another striking vocal performance, as she comes together with director Autumn De Wilde to create stunning visuals.

The song, which Welch says is the first she's made with dance specifically in mind, is the second cut to be taken from Florence + The Machine's as-yet-untitled fifth studio album.

Watch the official video for the Heaven Is Here below:

Taking to social media on Sunday (6th March) to tease the track, Florence Welch revealed: "Heaven is Here was the first song I wrote in lockdown after an extended period of not being able to get to the studio. I wanted to make something monstrous. And this clamour of joy, fury and grief was the first thing that came out…"

She added: "With dance studios also shut it was my dream to one day create choreography with it. So it’s one of the first pieces of music I have made specifically with contemporary dance in mind."

Heaven Is Here follows comeback single, King, which was released last month with equally stunning visuals.

This new material will no doubt feature on the outfit's fifth studio album, which follows 2009's Lungs, 2011's Ceremonials, 2015's How Big, How Blue, How Beautiful and which will follow 2018's High As Hope.

What is Florence + The Machine's new album?

There's no title for Florence + The Machine's fifth studio album, but it is rumoured that it will be titled Chapter 1.

Is there a tracklist?

There's no tracklistinh for the as-yet-untitled album yet, but it's been speculated that the album will have 15 songs to match the 15 cards on the website, with King being the lead track.

When is Florence + The Machine's album released?

No release date has been confirmed yet, but watch this space for more info...

