Florence + The Machine to release 10th anniversary edition of Lungs

Florence + The Machine live in 2008. Picture: Neil Lupin/Redferns/Getty Images

Ms Welch’s 2009 debut album will get a deluxe re-release with extra tracks to mark a decade since its first issue.

It’s ten years since Florence + The Machine released their debut album Lungs. The album hit shops on 3 July 2009 and to mark the anniversary, Florence is to reissue the LP with a whole host of extra tracks on 16 August.

The band have whipped up a special collector’s box set that includes a host of unheard songs, B-sides and rarities, which include two unreleased Florence demos called My Best Dress and Donkey Kosh.

Florence + The Machine - Lungs burgundy vinyl album. Picture: Universal/press

The Lungs 10th Anniversary Edition will be available in both digital and physical formats, which include a burgundy vinyl LP, plain LP and cassette.

For super Florence fans, there will be an impressive cloth bound deluxe box set which includes the original Lungs album on pink vinyl, as well as a disc of bonus material that has been put together by Florence herself.

Florence + The Machine - Lungs deluxe box set edition. Picture: Universal/press

Included in the deluxe box are previously unreleased demo tracks, a rare acoustic version of My Boy Builds Coffins and a cover of The Beatles’ Oh! Darling Live at Abbey Road.

Also included in the box set are postcards and inserts showcasing previously unseen images from the time.

Florence + The Machine - Lungs (10th Anniversary Edition track listing:

Dog Days Are Over

Rabbit Heart (Raise It Up)

I’m Not Calling You A Liar

Howl

Kiss With A Fist

Girl With One Eye

Drumming Song

Between Two Lungs

Cosmic Love

My Boy Builds Coffins

Hurricane Drunk

Blinding

You’ve Got The Love

Florence + The Machine - Lungs pink vinyl edition. Picture: Universal/Press

Bird Song

My Boy Builds Coffins (Acoustic)

My Best Dress (Demo)

Donkey Kosh (Demo)

Hospital Beds

Falling

Ghosts (Demo)

Postcards from Italy (Demo)

Swimming

Are You Hurting The One You Love?

Oh! Darling (Live at Abbey Road)

Florence + The Machine will return to the UK this month, playing the Saturday night of Barclaycard Presents British Summertime at Hyde Park in London on 13 July.