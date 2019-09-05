Editors announce greatest hits album Black Gold

Editors 2019. Picture: Nadav Kander/Play It Again Sam Records

The band have dropped a new track and also announced a greatest hits tour for 2020.

Editors have announced details of a “best of” album. Titled Black Gold, the collection will feature 13 tracks from across their 15 year career, plus three new tracks. It will be released on 25 October.

The title track of the collection was issued across the band's channels today (6 September) and is available to stream and download here.

Black Gold is one of the new recordings that appears on the album, along with the recent single Frankenstein and Upside Down. All three new songs have been produced by Garrett “Jacknife” Lee (U2, Snow Patrol, REM, The Killers).

The album features tracks from their Mercury Prize shortlisted debut The Back Room from 2005 including Bullets and Munich, plus Editors classics through to 2018’s Violence, such as Papillon, Smokers Outside The Hospital Doors, An End Has A Start, A Ton Of Love and The Racing Rats.

Black Gold will come in a variety of formats, including a deluxe double CD edition which features eight stripped back songs from Editors’ back catalogue called Distance: The Acoustic Recordings. Along with a coloured vinyl edition, the album is also available as a box set of eight 7" singles.

The album is available to pre-order here.

Editors - Black Gold track listing

Frankenstein

Papillon

Munich

Sugar

Hallelujah (So low)

An End Has A Start

Upside Down

Bullets

Ocean Of Night

No Harm

Smokers Outside Hospital Doors

A Ton Of Love

Magazine

The Racing Rats

Black Gold

No Sound But The Wind

Editors Black Gold 7" single box set. Picture: www.editors-official.com

Editors - Distance: The Acoustic Recordings (Deluxe Version only)

Violence

Walk The Fleet Road

Blood

Let Your Good Heart Lead You Home

Smokers Outside The Hospital Door

Fall

Two Hearted Spider

Distance

Editors have also announced details of a 27 date “Greatest Hits” tour of the UK and Europe in early 2020, which sees them play shows in Birmingham, Manchester, Dublin and Glasgow, with a huge performance at London’s SSE Arena Wembley on Friday 28 February.

Editors 2020 UK and Ireland tour dates

27 February Birmingham Arena

28 February London, SSE Arena Wembley

29 February Manchester, O2 Apollo

2 March Ireland, Dublin, Vicar Street

3 March Glasgow, Barrowland

“To still be doing this is something I’m very proud of,” says frontman Tom Smith. “These days longevity might not be seen as cool, but I think it is.

“We’ve always felt like outsiders, but wanted to write songs that connect with people emotionally, and resonate in a deeper way. That can sound pretentious and contrived, but there are people out there that our band mean a lot to. That’s what I always wanted.”