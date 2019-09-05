Editors announce greatest hits album Black Gold
5 September 2019, 11:46 | Updated: 5 September 2019, 11:50
The band have dropped a new track and also announced a greatest hits tour for 2020.
Editors have announced details of a “best of” album. Titled Black Gold, the collection will feature 13 tracks from across their 15 year career, plus three new tracks. It will be released on 25 October.
The title track of the collection was issued across the band's channels today (6 September) and is available to stream and download here.
Black Gold is one of the new recordings that appears on the album, along with the recent single Frankenstein and Upside Down. All three new songs have been produced by Garrett “Jacknife” Lee (U2, Snow Patrol, REM, The Killers).
The album features tracks from their Mercury Prize shortlisted debut The Back Room from 2005 including Bullets and Munich, plus Editors classics through to 2018’s Violence, such as Papillon, Smokers Outside The Hospital Doors, An End Has A Start, A Ton Of Love and The Racing Rats.
Black Gold will come in a variety of formats, including a deluxe double CD edition which features eight stripped back songs from Editors’ back catalogue called Distance: The Acoustic Recordings. Along with a coloured vinyl edition, the album is also available as a box set of eight 7" singles.
The album is available to pre-order here.
Editors - Black Gold track listing
Frankenstein
Papillon
Munich
Sugar
Hallelujah (So low)
An End Has A Start
Upside Down
Bullets
Ocean Of Night
No Harm
Smokers Outside Hospital Doors
A Ton Of Love
Magazine
The Racing Rats
Black Gold
No Sound But The Wind
Editors - Distance: The Acoustic Recordings (Deluxe Version only)
Violence
Walk The Fleet Road
Blood
Let Your Good Heart Lead You Home
Smokers Outside The Hospital Door
Fall
Two Hearted Spider
Distance
Editors have also announced details of a 27 date “Greatest Hits” tour of the UK and Europe in early 2020, which sees them play shows in Birmingham, Manchester, Dublin and Glasgow, with a huge performance at London’s SSE Arena Wembley on Friday 28 February.
Editors 2020 UK and Ireland tour dates
27 February Birmingham Arena
28 February London, SSE Arena Wembley
29 February Manchester, O2 Apollo
2 March Ireland, Dublin, Vicar Street
3 March Glasgow, Barrowland
“To still be doing this is something I’m very proud of,” says frontman Tom Smith. “These days longevity might not be seen as cool, but I think it is.
“We’ve always felt like outsiders, but wanted to write songs that connect with people emotionally, and resonate in a deeper way. That can sound pretentious and contrived, but there are people out there that our band mean a lot to. That’s what I always wanted.”