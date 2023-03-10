DMA’S Tommy O’Dell celebrates son’s first birthday

DMA'S Tommy O'Dell has celebrated his son Louis turning one. Picture: Sergione Infuso/Corbis via Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

The Glow singer took to Instagram to mark the milestone of his baby boy Louis’ first birthday.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Tommy O'Dell has celebrated his son's first birthday this week.

The DMA'S frontman paid tribute to his child on social media and marked the special day with his 37.1k followers.

Taking to Instagram, the Delete singer shared a photo of the cute tot, alongside the caption: “Louis O’Dell I can’t believe you’re 1”.

The DMA’S frontman first introduced his bundle of joy to the world in April last year, with a snap of him being held by the band's guitarist Matt Mason, which he captioned: “Uncle Mase”.

The same month, the Life is A Game of Changing singer shared a photo of little Louis in his crib next to his "older brother" and O'Dell's beloved dog Truman.

O'Dell shares the one year old with artist, Elke Steen, who capped off 2022 by capturing some of their first memories with Louis and the last with Odell's father Ron.

Sharing a collection of snaps on. Instagram, she wrote: "t was a big year, starting with welcoming our Louis and ending with saying goodbye to Ron. It’s hard to make sense of it now, but if there is anything to take away from this year it’s that family is everything and to squeeze your loved ones extra tight, you never know if it will be the last time you see them".

READ MORE: DMA'S announce special guests for 2023 UK tour dates

O'Dell is no doubt getting in all the cuddles he can before the trio embark on UK dates next month.

The Aussie outfit - who are completed by bassist and songsmith Johnny Took - will join their touring band members for dates, which will kick off at the Cambridge Corn Exchange and culminate in a huge show at London's OVO Arena Wembley.

They'll be joined on the road by special guests Dylan John Thomas, Tribes, Calum Bowie and Demob Happy, who will all join the band on selected dates.

Tickets for DMA'S gigs in Wolverhampton, Lincoln, Middlesbrough, Dundee and Manchester are sold out, but the last remaining tickets are still available for their other dates at gigsandtours.com.

See DMA'S 2023 UK tour dates below:

Wednesday 5th April: Cambridge - Corn Exchange

Thursday 6th April: Exeter - The Great Hall

Friday 7th April: Bournemouth - O2 Academy

Sunday 9th April: Aylesbury - Waterside Theatre

Monday 10th April: Wolverhampton - KK's Steel Mill - SOLD OUT

Wednesday 12 April: Lincoln - The Engine Shed - SOLD OUT

Thursday 13th April: Bradford - St. George's Gall

Saturday 15th April: Middlesbrough - Town Hall - SOLD OUT

Sunday 16th April: Dundee - Fat Sam's - SOLD OUT

Monday 17th April: Aberdeen - Music Hall

Wednesday 19th April: Glasgow - O2 Academy

Thursday 20th April: Manchester - 02 Apollo - SOLD OUT

Friday 21st April: London - OVO Arena Wembley

READ MORE - DMA'S: 'Liam Gallagher's support makes us feel less of a d*ck'