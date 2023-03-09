DMA'S announce special guests for 2023 UK tour dates

DMA'S will embark on UK tour dates in 2023. Picture: Twitter/Press

By Jenny Mensah

The Aussie outfit will set out on UK tour dates next month with support which includes Dylan John Thomas and Tribes. Find how to buy tickets.

DMA'S are set to embark on UK Tour dates next month and now they've shared who'll be joining them as special guests.

The Glow trio - comprised of Tommy O'Dell, Johnny Took and Matt Mason - will kick off their dates at Cambridge's Corn Exchange on Wednesday 5th April and round up their string of gigs at Londons O2 Academy Brixton at Friday 21st April.

Now it's confirmed that they'll be joined by the likes of Dylan John Thomas, Tribes, Rats and more.

Find out everything you need to know about DMA'S live dates, plus who's supporting them and how to buy tickets.

What are DMA'S 2023 UK tour dates?

Wednesday 5th April: Cambridge - Corn Exchange

Thursday 6th April: Exeter - The Great Hall

Friday 7th April: Bournemouth - O2 Academy

Sunday 9th April: Aylesbury - Waterside Theatre

Monday 10th April: Wolverhampton - KK's Steel Mill - SOLD OUT

Wednesday 12 April: Lincoln - The Engine Shed - SOLD OUT

Thursday 13th April: Bradford - St. George's Gall

Saturday 15th April: Middlesbrough - Town Hall - SOLD OUT

Sunday 16th April: Dundee - Fat Sam's - SOLD OUT

Monday 17th April: Aberdeen - Music Hall

Wednesday 19th April: Glasgow - O2 Academy

Thursday 20th April: Manchester - 02 Apollo - SOLD OUT

Friday 21st April: London - OVO Arena Wembley

Who's supporting DMA'S on their 2023 UK tour?

Support for DMA'S comes in the form of special guests Dylan John Thomas, Tribes, Calum Bowie and Demob Happy, who will all join the band on selected dates.

Scottish singer-songwriter Dylan John Thomas will support the band on all their dates except Glasgow, Manchester and London.

Tribes will join DMA'S on their Glasgow, Manchester and London dates.

Rats will support the Delete outfit at Wolverhampton, Lincoln, Bradford, Middlesborough and Dundee.

Calum Bowie joins the band at Aberdeen and Demob Happy will support them in Glasgow, Manchester and London's OVO Arena Wembley.

Dylan John Thomas is among the support acts joining DMA's on their UK tour. Picture: Roberto Ricciuti/Redferns/Getty

How to buy DMA'S 2023 tickets:

Tickets for DMA'S gigs in Wolverhampton, Lincoln, Middlesbrough, Dundee and Manchester are sold out, but the last remaining tickets are still available for their other dates at gigsandtours.com.

