DMA'S: 'Liam Gallagher's support makes us feel less of a d*ck'

13 March 2021, 14:00

Liam Gallagher and DMA'S
Liam Gallagher and DMA'S. Picture: 1. Press 2. Press

By Jenny Mensah

The Aussie trio have revealed why having the seal of approval from the former Oasis rocker is reassuring.

DMA'S have discussed the "great" support they have from Liam Gallagher.

The Australian three-piece - which features Tommy O'Dell, Matt Mason and Johnny Took - have previously been regularly compared to Oasis and love having the "seal of approval" from the band's former frontman.

Matt Mason told the Daily Star: "Liam is a fan so it's good to have his seal of approval.

"If people say you're ripping off this band then they turn around and tell you that 'you suck' that's probably heartbreaking, but to get these Oasis comparisons and for him to like us is great.

"It makes you feel less of a d*** when the Godfathers approve."

READ MORE: Liam Gallagher: First single off new album will be "a banger to wake people up"

Meanwhile, Jake Bugg, Tom Grennan and DMA’S performed a special streamed gig for Radio X listeners and Barclaycard customers in London on Thursday 25 February.

Radio X Presents Jake Bugg, Tom Grennan and DMA’S with Barclaycard was hosted by Radio X’s Toby Tarrant and saw competition winners stream performances by Bugg and Grennan from the stage at London's Clapham Grand.

Back on their home turf of Australia, DMA’S played a set on a rooftop in their native Sydney joined by a violinist on a brilliant summer's day.

Watch DMA'S perform a stunning version of their Delete single here:

READ MORE: The heart-breaking story behind DMA'S Step Up The Morphine

