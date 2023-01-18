DMA'S announce new single and venue change for London gig

DMA'S have shared the details of their latest single . Picture: Twitter/Press

By Jenny Mensah

The band have today shared their new Fading Like A Picture track and revealed their London show will be moved to OVO Arena Wembley.

DMA'S have shared a new single.

The Aussie trio - made up of Tom O'Dell, Matt Mason and Johnny Took - have released Fading Like A Picture, which is available to stream here.

Watch its official video below, which sees the band perform in a studio:

The track is the latest cut to be taken from the band's forthcoming album, How Many Dreams?, which is set for release on 31st March 2023.

DMA’S guitarist Johnny said of the record: "Our palette for this album was a lot broader because we’ve learned so much since our debut and we’ve listened to so much more music between then and now, which has shaped us. It felt like a first outing all over again. The excitement was the same."

The release will follow 2014's Hills End, 2018's For Now and 2020's The Glow.

The new release comes after the band announced a venue change for their London gig. Instead of finishing their string of UK dates at the O2 Brixton Academy on Friday 21st April, the trio will now play London's OVO Wembley Arena.

See DMA'S April 2023 UK Headline Tour Dates:

Wednesday 5th April: Cambridge - Corn Exchange

Thursday 6th April: Exeter - The Great Hall

Friday 7th April: Bournemouth - O2 Academy

Sunday 9th April: Aylesbury - Waterside Theatre

Monday 10th April: Wolverhampton - KK's Steel Mill

Wednesday 12 April: Lincoln - The Engine Shed

Thursday 13th April: Bradford - St. George's Gall

Saturday 15th April: Middlesbrough - Town Hall

Sunday 16th April: Dundee - Fat Sam's

Monday 17th April: Aberdeen - Music Hall

Wednesday 19th April: Glasgow - O2 Academy

Thursday 20th April: Manchester - 02 Apollo

Friday 21st April: London - OVO Arena Wembley

