Arctic Monkeys announce 2023 Australian dates with support from DMA'S

9 June 2022, 11:06 | Updated: 9 June 2022, 11:16

Arctic Monkeys with DMA'S inset
Arctic Monkeys are set to tour Australia in 2023. Picture: 1. Zackery Michael/Press 2. Press

By Jenny Mensah

Alex Turner and co are set for a string of dates Down Under with DMA'S and The Buoys as special guests. Find out how to buy tickets.

Arctic Monkeys have made their Australian fans very happy by announcing live dates Down Under.

The Sheffield rockers are set to play outdoor shows in Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane with support from DMA'S and The Buoys.

Find out exactly where Alex Turner and co are headed and how to buy tickets.

READ MORE: Matt Helders talks Arctic Monkeys' new album: "It’s never gonna be like R U Mine? and all that stuff again"

What are Arctic Monkeys' Australian dates?

  • Wednesday 4th January – Melbourne, Sidney Myer Music Bowl
  • Wednesday 11th January – Brisbane, Riverstage
  • Saturday 14the January – Sydney, The Domain

Who's supporting Arctic Monkeys in Australia?

Support comes from beloved Aussie trio DMA'S, and indie four-piece The Buoys.

DMA'S
DMA'S will support Arctic Monkeys' Aussie shows. Picture: Andy Cotterill/Press

How can you buy tickets for Arctic Monkeys' Australian shows?

Tickets for their Aussie shows will go on pre-sale from 10am local time on Thursday 16th June. They'll then go on general sale from 12pm local time on Friday 17th June. Brisbane tickets will be sold here on Ticketmaster Australia, while fans can buy tickets for their other show here.

READ MORE: DMA'S Johnny Took talks through The Glow album track by track

