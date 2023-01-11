David Bowie's daughter Lexi shares home video of the icon playing with her on the keyboard

David Bowie's daughter and widow have marked the anniversary of his passing. Picture: Press/Jimmy King

By Jenny Mensah

The Ziggy Stardust icon's daughter marked seven years since his passing on 10th January 2016 with a home video.

David Bowie's daughter paid tribute to the icon on the seventh anniversary of his death this week.

The Heroes icon lost his private battle with cancer on 10th January 2016, just two days after his 69th birthday and the release of his Blackstar album.

The entertainment world made tribute this week and his 22-year-old daughter Lexi shared a touching home video of herself sitting at a keyboard with the icon.

She captioned the sweet throwback clip: "7 years ago today. I miss you".

Bowie's widow Iman also shared her tribute to the icon. Taking to Instagram, she shared an image of herself with Bowie with the caption: "January 10th

"For a couple of moments in the immensity of time, we were one.

"#EternalLove #BowieForever".

David Bowie and Iman married on 24 April 1992 with a private ceremony in Switzerland, but celebrated their marriage on 6 June the same year.

The model, philanthropist and activist revealed back in 2018 that she doesn't see herself remarrying following the death of her late husband David Bowie.

“I will never remarry,” she told Net-a-Porter. “I mentioned my husband the other day with someone, and they said to me: ‘You mean your late husband?’ I said, no, he is always going to be my husband.”

She conceded: “I do feel very lonely. But do I want a relationship? I can’t say never, but no, not now.”

Last year saw the release of Moonage Daydream, which celebrated the life and art of Bowie in his own words.

The Brett Morgen-directed film - made with the support of the David Bowie Estate and long-time collaborator Toni Visconti - became the biggest-grossing documentary of 2022 in any category.

As reported by Music Week, according to figures produced by BoxOfficeMojo, the film has already grossed more than $12.2m- just over eight times the amount of the second charting documentary, 2000 Mules.

