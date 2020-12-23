David Bowie's Lazarus production to be live streamed

The icon's play with Edna Walsh is set to be live streamed to celebrate his birthday and the fifth anniversary of his death. Find out how to get tickets.

David Bowie's Lazarus is set to get the livestream treatment next year.

A film of the late Ziggy Stardust icon and Edna Walsh's play, which first premiered in 2015, will be shown for the first time on screen to mark the icon's birthday and the fifth anniversary of his passing.

To celebrate both the events, which take place on the 8 and 10 January respectively, Robert Fox and RZO Entertainment Inc are exclusively releasing the film, London production captured live on stage for three performances only.

What would have been Bowie's 74th birthday on 8 January 2021 will see the UK premiere of the filmed version of this remarkable show.

Tickets are on sale for £16 and are available to book now.

Lazarus includes songs from Bowie’s iconic catalogue as well as new songs written for the stage including the title song, Lazarus.

Inspired by the book, The Man Who Fell To Earth, by Walter Tevis Lazarus focuses on Thomas Newton, as he remains still on Earth - a 'man' unable to die, his head soaked in cheap gin and haunted by a past love. We follow Newton during the course of a few days where the arrival of another lost soul - might finally set him free.

Michael C Hall (Dexter, Six Feet Under) stars as Newton, the character famously portrayed by David Bowie in the 1976 screen adaptation The Man Who Fell To Earth directed by Nicolas Roeg.

Lazarus co-stars Sophia Anne Caruso (Beetlejuice on Broadway) and the production is directed by Ivo van Hove (All About Eve, Network and A View From The Bridge).

Lazarus opened at The New York Theatre Workshop in November 2015.

The London production opened in November 2016 where it played a sold out run. This live-streamed event will be available for three performances only in multiple time zones (GMT, AEDT, EST, PST, CST) from Friday 8 to Sunday 10 January 2021.

See the times below:

Friday 8 January, 7pm – DAVID BOWIE’S BIRTHDAY

Saturday 9 January, 7pm

Sunday 10 January, 3pm – THE FIFTH ANNIVERSARY OF DAVID BOWIE’S DEATH