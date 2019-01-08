The best David Bowie lyrics
8 January 2019, 06:00 | Updated: 8 January 2019, 10:50
Let's celebrate the life and work of one of the greatest musicians of all time with some of his greatest lyrics.
-
Space Oddity
"For here am I sitting in a tin can / Far above the world / Planet Earth is blue / And there's nothing I can do.”
-
Ziggy Stardust
"He played it left hand/ But made it too far/ Became the special man/Then we were Ziggy's Band"
-
Station To Station
“It's not the side-effects of the cocaine / I’m thinking that it must be love.”
-
Young Americans
"We live for just these twenty years / Do we have to die for the fifty more?”
-
Jean Genie
"A small Jean Genie/Snuck off to the city/Strung out on lasers/And slash back blazers."
-
Starman
"I had to phone someone so I picked on you/ Hey, that's far out so you heard him too”
-
"Heroes"
"I, I can remember / Standing by the wall / And the guns shot above our heads / And we kissed / As though nothing could fall.”
-
Let's Dance
"Let's dance/ Put on your red shoes/ And dance the blues.”
-
Moonage Daydream
"I'm an alligator/I'm a mama-papa coming for you/ I'm the space invader/ I'll be a rock 'n' rollin' bitch for you"
-
Rock ’N’ Roll Suicide
"Time takes a cigarette/ Puts it in your mouth/ You pull on your finger/ Then another finger/ Then your cigarette”
-
Rebel Rebel
"You've got your mother in a whirl/She's not sure if you're a boy or a girl."
-
Changes
"Time may change me/But I can't trace time"
-
The Man Who Sold The World
"We passed upon the stair/ We spoke of was and when/ Although I wasn't there/ He said I was his friend.”
-
Ashes To Ashes
"Ashes to ashes, Funk to funky / We know Major Tom's a junkie / Strung out in heaven's high / Hitting an all-time low”
-
Quicksand
"I'm torn between the light and dark/Where others see their targets/Divine symmetry.”
-
Life On Mars?
"It's on America's tortured brow / That Mickey Mouse has grown up a cow / Now the workers have struck for fame / ‘Cause Lennon's on sale again.”
-
Sound + Vision
"Blue, blue electric blue / That’s the colour of my room / Where I will live.”
-
The Stars (Are Out Tonight)
"They watch us from behind their shades / Brigitte, Jack and Kate and Brad / From behind their tinted window stretch / Gleaming like blackened sunshine.”
-
Lazarus
"Look up here, I'm in heaven.”