The best David Bowie lyrics

8 January 2019, 06:00 | Updated: 8 January 2019, 10:50

Let's celebrate the life and work of one of the greatest musicians of all time with some of his greatest lyrics.

  1. Space Oddity

    "For here am I sitting in a tin can / Far above the world / Planet Earth is blue / And there's nothing I can do.”

    David Bowie performing in 1969
    David Bowie performing in 1969. Picture: Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

  2. Ziggy Stardust

    "He played it left hand/ But made it too far/ Became the special man/Then we were Ziggy's Band"

    David Bowie as Ziggy Stardust, June 1972
    David Bowie as Ziggy Stardust, June 1972. Picture: Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

  3. Station To Station

    “It's not the side-effects of the cocaine / I’m thinking that it must be love.”

    David Bowie in 1976, as seen on the cover of CHANGESONEBOWIE
    David Bowie in 1976, as seen on the cover of CHANGESONEBOWIE. Picture: Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

  4. Young Americans

    "We live for just these twenty years / Do we have to die for the fifty more?”

    David Bowie in 1974
    David Bowie in 1974. Picture: Terry O'Neill/Iconic Images/Getty Images

  5. Jean Genie

    "A small Jean Genie/Snuck off to the city/Strung out on lasers/And slash back blazers."

    David Bowie performs live in 1972
    David Bowie performs live in 1972. Picture: Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

  6. Starman

    "I had to phone someone so I picked on you/ Hey, that's far out so you heard him too”

    David Bowie in 1972
    David Bowie in 1972. Picture: Michael Putland/Getty Images

  7. "Heroes"

    "I, I can remember / Standing by the wall / And the guns shot above our heads / And we kissed / As though nothing could fall.”

    David Bowie on the cover of the "Heroes" album, 1977
    David Bowie on the cover of the "Heroes" album, 1977. Picture: Masayoshi Sukita/RCA/Getty Images

  8. Let's Dance

    David Bowie onstage in New York, 1983
    David Bowie onstage in New York, 1983. Picture: Robin Platzer/IMAGES/Getty Images

    "Let's dance/ Put on your red shoes/ And dance the blues.”

  9. Moonage Daydream

    "I'm an alligator/I'm a mama-papa coming for you/ I'm the space invader/ I'll be a rock 'n' rollin' bitch for you"

    David Bowie onstage at Earls Court Arena on 12 May 1973
    David Bowie onstage at Earls Court Arena on 12 May 1973. Picture: Gijsbert Hanekroot/Redferns/Getty Images

  10. Rock ’N’ Roll Suicide

    "Time takes a cigarette/ Puts it in your mouth/ You pull on your finger/ Then another finger/ Then your cigarette”

    David Bowie on stage at Earls Court Arena on 12 May 1973
    David Bowie on stage at Earls Court Arena on 12 May 1973. Picture: Gijsbert Hanekroot/Redferns/Getty Images

  11. Rebel Rebel

    "You've got your mother in a whirl/She's not sure if you're a boy or a girl."

    David Bowie with eye patch performs Rebel Rebel in the Top Pop Studios, Hilversum, Holland on 13 February 1974
    David Bowie with eye patch performs Rebel Rebel in the Top Pop Studios, Hilversum, Holland on 13 February 1974. Picture: Gijsbert Hanekroot/Redferns/Getty Images

  12. Changes

    "Time may change me/But I can't trace time"

    David Bowie poses for a portrait to promote the release of his Hunky Dory album in December 1971.
    David Bowie poses for a portrait to promote the release of his Hunky Dory album in December 1971. Picture: Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

  13. The Man Who Sold The World

    "We passed upon the stair/ We spoke of was and when/ Although I wasn't there/ He said I was his friend.”

    David Bowie performs at a house party in January 1971
    David Bowie performs at a house party in January 1971. Picture: Earl Leaf/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

  14. Ashes To Ashes

    "Ashes to ashes, Funk to funky / We know Major Tom's a junkie / Strung out in heaven's high / Hitting an all-time low”

    David Bowie in 1980
    David Bowie in 1980. Picture: Robin Platzer/Images/Getty Images

  15. Quicksand

    "I'm torn between the light and dark/Where others see their targets/Divine symmetry.”

    David Bowie onstage in 1972
    David Bowie onstage in 1972. Picture: Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

  16. Life On Mars?

    "It's on America's tortured brow / That Mickey Mouse has grown up a cow / Now the workers have struck for fame / ‘Cause Lennon's on sale again.”

    David Bowie in 1973
    David Bowie in 1973. Picture: Justin de Villeneuve/Getty Images

  17. Sound + Vision

    "Blue, blue electric blue / That’s the colour of my room / Where I will live.”

    David Bowie in 1976
    David Bowie in 1976. Picture: Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

  18. The Stars (Are Out Tonight)

    "They watch us from behind their shades / Brigitte, Jack and Kate and Brad / From behind their tinted window stretch / Gleaming like blackened sunshine.”

    David Bowie in 2015
    David Bowie in 2015. Picture: Jimmy King/Press

  19. Lazarus

    "Look up here, I'm in heaven.”

    David Bowie in 2015
    David Bowie in 2015. Picture: Jimmy King/Press

David Bowie Songs

David Bowie Latest

See more David Bowie Latest

David Bowie as Ziggy Stardust in 1973

Did David Bowie actually have different coloured eyes?

The Beatles, May 1967

Songs That Don't Mention The Title In Their Lyrics

Iggy Pop and David Bowie in 1986

Hear David Bowie sing spot on impressions of Iggy Pop, Lou Reed & more
Oasis live

Are These The Best Live Albums Ever?

The Stone Roses, Glasgow 2017

Final Gigs By Legendary Bands