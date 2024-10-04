Chris Martin on Liam Gallagher: "He’s always free to come round my house for tea and we’ll have lasagne"

Coldplay's Chris Martin and Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher. Picture: Anna Lee, Getty Images/Dave Hogan for One Love Manchester, Frances co Prandoni/Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

The Coldplay singer has discussed his relationship with the Oasis frontman.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Chris Martin has opened up about his relationship with Liam Gallagher.

The Oasis frontman has never been shy when it comes to his feelings on the Coldplay singer, calling him a geography teacher, a vicar and even comparing his band to The Tweenies.

However, the pair have buried the hatchet in recent years and in 2017 came together to perform at Manchester's One Love concert, with the Manchester rocker singing a touching performance of Live Forever.

Since then, the Britpop legend has seemed to thaw in towards the Yellow singer and has gone as far as to call Chris "cool".

Asked about their relationship nowadays, Chris Martin told NME: "I’ve always loved Liam."

Making a nod to the lyrics of Oasis track Digsy's Dinner, he added: "He blows hot and cold, but he’s always free to come round my house for tea and we’ll have lasagne."

Chris Martin also talked about the band's long-awaited reunion and said it's "what music is all about" adding: "It just exists to make people happy; for the people that want it. I felt really great that they decided to do that".

READ MORE:

The Viva La Vida singer also spoke to the outlet about the fact that Coldplay will stop releasing new albums after their 12th record and he's even looked to Liam Gallagher for inspiration for what to do once they're done.

Quizzed on their plans once their final album is released, the Yellow singer mused: "Touring, curating. What Liam [Gallagher] has just done with Definitely Maybe has reignited that album."

"We will get to a point where it will be fun to not re-release but remember the earlier stuff and enjoy it again and do things specific to those periods,” he added.

The 47-year-old musician also revealed that he has the idea of playing more intimate gigs where they play "the odd songs" and perhaps use it as an opportunity to help artists who are just starting out.

“I have an idea for another type of show that’s more of a hotch-potch of everything. Maybe it’s not always about trying to be in stadiums, but you can do small things where you try and play the odd songs. I think it would also be nice to help younger artists a bit.”

Coldplay's debut album, Parachutes, will celebrate its 25th anniversary on 10th July 2025, which could give the band time to do something special.

Meanwhile, the band have plotted more UK dates for their extended Music Of The Spheres World Tour, which will see them play a whopping 10 nights at Wembley Stadium, breaking Taylor Swift's recent record of right at the national football ground.

See Coldplay's 2025 Music Of The Spheres UK tour dates:

18th August 2025: Craven Park Stadium - Hull, UK

19th August 2025: Craven Park Stadium - Hull, UK

22nd August 2025: Wembley Stadium - London, UK

23rd August 2025: Wembley Stadium - London, UK

26th August 2025: Wembley Stadium - London, UK

27th August 2025: Wembley Stadium - London, UK

30th August 2025: Wembley Stadium - London, UK

31st August 2025: Wembley Stadium - London, UK

3rd September 2025: London Wembley Stadium, UK -

4th September 2025: London Wembley Stadium, UK -

7th September 2025: London Wembley Stadium, UK - EXTRA DATE ADDED

8th Septmeber 2025: London Wembley Stadium, UK - EXTRA DATE ADDED

Coldplay reveal more dates for tour

READ MORE: