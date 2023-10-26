The story of Coldplay's Trouble
26 October 2023, 18:58 | Updated: 26 October 2023, 19:23
Chris Martin and co's 2000 single is 23 years old this week, but how much do you know about the haunting track?
Listen to this article
Coldplay's trouble was released 23 years ago this week.
The song, which featured on the band's debut album Parachutes, was one of their earliest and most famous hits, but did you know what inspired its iconic lyrics?
Here's 10 facts about the song and its creation below...
Coldplay - Trouble (Official video)
-
Trouble was the band's third single from Parachutes
Trouble was released on 23rd October 2000 and was the third cut to be taken from Coldplay's debut album following Shiver and Yellow.
-
It took four takes to record
The song, which was written and co-produced with the band British record producer Ken Nelson, was recorded four times before the band settled on the take they preferred.
-
Chris Martin wrote the song about his own bad behavioir
The Coldplay frontman admitted that Trouble was inspired by some bad behaviour he exhibited towards his other bandmates.
He told Q magazine: "Things were going wrong in the studio and I told Will it was his fault. He's be out of time once and I'd be telling him he was sh*t."
Will Champion's mother was also ill at the time, which probably didn't help and the song Trouble was a message of apology and repentance from their frontman.
-
Trouble became the band's second Top 10 UK single
After its release, Trouble gave the band their second Top 10 UK single, followinig Yellow, which reached number four on the UK Singles Chart.
-
It was influenced by Supergrass
The piano ballad on Trouble originally had a guitar riff that was "heavily influenced by the early Supergrass singles". We would love to hear it.
-
Chris Martin thinks it saved them from being one hit wonders
Despite the release of Shiver and Yellow before it, Chris Martin believes Trouble saved Coldplay from being one hit wonders. This is because the album's first single Shiver only reached 52 in the charts and Yellow was such a success in comparison.
-
Trouble has two videos
Coldplay - Trouble (U.K. Version)
If you weren't old enough to remember the year 2000, then you'd be forgiven for not realising trouble had two videos.
The original European version (above), which was helmed by British director Sophie Muller and sees Chris Martin tied to a chair in a darkened room, which turns out to be a theatre set.
-
The second video is in the style of their Don't Panic promo
The second Trouble video, which was made for a US audience is directed by Tim Hope and sees the band in a two-dimensional cut-out style, set against forest scenes.
It also features Nerys Davies, who waters plants in the video and it is the only 'official video' for Trouble uploaded onto Coldplay's YouTube channel now.
Coldplay - Trouble (Official video)
It follows the same motif as Don't Panic.
Coldplay - Don't Panic (Official Video)
-
Coldplay have been pretty picky about who can use the single
Chris Martin and co have been very specific about who uses their songs in the past, refusing multi-million deals to use their songs to sell everything from Diet Coke to Gap. However, they did agree on Trouble featuring in the season one finale of FX drama, The Shield.
-
It was transformed into an unlikely dancefloor anthem
Trouble gained even more momentum when it was turned into a dance track by British outfit Lost Witness.
Listen to it here:
Trouble- Coldplay Lost Witness Remix
