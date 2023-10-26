The story of Coldplay's Trouble

Chris Martin in Coldplay's UK version of their Trouble video. Picture: YouTube

By Jenny Mensah

Chris Martin and co's 2000 single is 23 years old this week, but how much do you know about the haunting track?

Coldplay's trouble was released 23 years ago this week.

The song, which featured on the band's debut album Parachutes, was one of their earliest and most famous hits, but did you know what inspired its iconic lyrics?

Here's 10 facts about the song and its creation below...

Coldplay - Trouble (Official video)