Chris Martin wants to celebrate Coldplay album anniversaries like Liam Gallagher

Coldplay and Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher. Picture: Anna Lee, Chiaki Nozu/WireImage/Getty

By Jenny Mensah

The Coldplay frontman has talked about being able to celebrate the band's earlier work once they have released their 12th and final album.

Coldplay could be set to mark the big anniversaries of their early albums with live dates like Liam Gallagher did with Definitely Maybe.

Chris Martin previously revealed that the band would stop releasing studio albums after their 12th and now he's teased what he'd like to focus on once new records aren't on the agenda.

Quizzed on their plans once their final album is released, the Yellow singer mused: "Touring, curating. What Liam [Gallagher] has just done with Definitely Maybe has reignited that album."

"We will get to a point where it will be fun to not re-release but remember the earlier stuff and enjoy it again and do things specific to those periods,” he added.

The 47-year-old musician also revealed that he has the idea of playing more intimate gigs where they play "the odd songs" and perhaps use it as an opportunity to help artists who are just starting out.

“I have an idea for another type of show that’s more of a hotch-potch of everything. Maybe it’s not always about trying to be in stadiums, but you can do small things where you try and play the odd songs. I think it would also be nice to help younger artists a bit.”

The Clocks singer also revealed that after their 10th album, Moon Music, the band will release a musical.

"There’s one more thing, which is a musical," he revealed. "[That’s] album number 11, but that might have to come out after album 12 because of how long musicals take to animate."

Coldplay have announced UK dates for 2025. Picture: Anna Lee/Press

Meanwhile, Coldplay are set to embark on new dates for their extended Music of the Spheres World Tour in 2025.

10 per cent of money raised from the gigs will benefit the Music Venue Trust, which supports grassroots venues and up-and-coming artists.

The band added: "In a world first for a stadium show, the band have also pledged to power the Wembley concerts’ production with 100% solar, wind and kinetic energy, collected at the venue and elsewhere in the UK, and delivered by a specially-designed electric battery system.

"In addition, one of the satellite stages at each show will be fully powered by energy generated by the audience via kinetic flooring and power bikes".

See Coldplay's 2025 Music Of The Spheres UK tour dates:

18th August 2025: Craven Park Stadium - Hull, UK

19th August 2025: Craven Park Stadium - Hull, UK

22nd August 2025: Wembley Stadium - London, UK

23rd August 2025: Wembley Stadium - London, UK

26th August 2025: Wembley Stadium - London, UK

27th August 2025: Wembley Stadium - London, UK

30th August 2025: Wembley Stadium - London, UK

31st August 2025: Wembley Stadium - London, UK

3rd September 2025: London Wembley Stadium, UK -

4th September 2025: London Wembley Stadium, UK -

7th September 2025: London Wembley Stadium, UK - EXTRA DATE ADDED

8th Septmeber 2025: London Wembley Stadium, UK - EXTRA DATE ADDED

Moon Music is released on 24th October 2024. Pre-order the album here.

Coldplay's Moon Music album artwork. Picture: Press

Coldplay's Moon Music album tracklist:

1. MOON MUSiC

2. feelslikeimfallinginlov

3. WE PRAY ft Little Simz, Burna Boy, Elyanna & TINI

4. JUPiTER

5. GOOD FEELiNGS ft Ayra Starr

6. 🌈

7. iAAM

8. AETERNA

9. ALL MY LOVE

10. ONE WORLD

