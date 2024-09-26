Coldplay praised for not using dynamic pricing as UK presale takes place & 10 shows set for Wembley Stadium

Coldplay fans are happy to see the band have taken the initiative. Picture: Anna Lee

By Jenny Mensah

Chris Martin and co are set to play huge stadium dates in Hull and London next year and fans were happy that tickets will not fluctuate based on demand.

Coldplay fans have reacted to the band's decision not to use dynamic ticket pricing.

Earlier this month, Chris Martin and co confirmed that they would be playing Hull's Craven Park Stadium, followed by six nights at London's Wembley Stadium on 22nd, 23rd, 26th, 27th 30th and 31st August (which now has changed to a whopping 10 nights at the venue on 3rd, 4th, 7th and 8th September).

With tickets going on pre-sale this Thursday (26th September), the Yellow outfit's plan not to use the controversial strategy (also sometimes referred to as surge pricing) which sees ticket prices fluctuating based on demand and increasing considerably from their initial price - was revealed.

The ticket pricing strategy has been used by artists, but came to the media's attention after Oasis reunion tickets went on sale last month.

Fans begged the band to reconsider the move for their upcoming Music Of The Spheres dates and many were thrilled to see they had listened.

Taking to X, their fan Holly wrote: "’d like to thank coldplay for turning dynamic pricing off and making ticketmaster a little easier to use <3".

i’d like to thank coldplay for turning dynamic pricing off and making ticketmaster a little easier to use <3 — holly (taylors version) (@_hollynicholson) September 26, 2024

Another wrote: "Massive congratulations to @coldplay for how they conducted their ticket presale today. All my friends got their tickets without stress and mostly without DYNAMIC PRICING! See you in 2025!"

Massive congratulations to @coldplay for how they conducted their ticket presale today. All my friends got their tickets without stress and mostly without DYNAMIC PRICING! See you in 2025! 🌕🌛 pic.twitter.com/fIVvNQKtAA — netochiodini (@neto_chiodini) September 26, 2024

Mark wrote: "Got our Coldplay tickets for next year. Really easy. Pre sales prioritising people in the local area, Hull, Lincoln, York and Donny postcodes. None of that dynamic pricing bulls***. Well played guys".

Got our Coldplay tickets for next year.



Really easy.

Pre sales prioritising people in the local area, Hull, Lincoln, York and Donny postcodes.

None of that dynamic pricing bullshit.



Well played guys. — Mark the Mariner 🇬🇧🇺🇦🇮🇱🧡44 (@CoffeeBean100s) September 26, 2024

However not all fans were happy, with some convinced that dynamic pricing did find a way to creep into the presale, while others still weren't lucky enough to get a ticket.

Natalita wrote: "At least kudos to @coldplay for not enabling dynamic pricing. You are very good people but I guess we will meet in a different lifetime."

At least kudos to @coldplay for not enabling dynamic pricing. You are very good people but I guess we will meet in a different lifetime. — natalita (@yenatalita) September 26, 2024

However another said about the ticket prices in general: "If the cheapest Coldplay ticket is £195, then a night at Wembley in front of 80,000 fans is worth £16m. It’s time for the @UKLabour

government to step in and regulate concert ticket pricing and investigate Ticketmaster for its monopoly of the industry!"

If the cheapest Coldplay ticket is £195, then a night at Wembley in front of 80,000 fans is worth £16m.



It’s time for the @UKLabour government to step in and regulate concert ticket pricing and investigate Ticketmaster for its monopoly of the industry! — Jason #FSGOUT (@salmidach) September 26, 2024

And as ever... many fans were frustrated by tickets appearing to be up on resale sites for inflated prices seemingly moments after they went live.

6 mins into presale and these are already on for resale #coldplay pic.twitter.com/a7Q5ZEHkCg — Jem Jones 🌈 (@Jo88872150Jones) September 26, 2024

Coldplay have since added more dates to the run of shows, which will see them exceed Taylor Swift's epic run at London's Wembley Stadium.

The presale for the extra TWO London shows will begin at 2.30pm BST today (26th September), to those with presale access.

Coldplay announced UK dates for 2025. Picture: Anna Lee/Press

See Coldplay's 2025 Music Of The Spheres UK tour dates:

18th August 2025: Craven Park Stadium - Hull, UK

19th August 2025: Craven Park Stadium - Hull, UK

22nd August 2025: Wembley Stadium - London, UK

23rd August 2025: Wembley Stadium - London, UK

26th August 2025: Wembley Stadium - London, UK

27th August 2025: Wembley Stadium - London, UK

30th August 2025: Wembley Stadium - London, UK

31st August 2025: Wembley Stadium - London, UK

3rd September 2025: London Wembley Stadium, UK

4th September 2025: London Wembley Stadium, UK

7th September 2025: London Wembley Stadium, UK - EXTRA DATE ADDED

8th Septmeber 2025: London Wembley Stadium, UK - EXTRA DATE ADDED

