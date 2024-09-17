Coldplay announce Music of the Spheres UK tour dates for 2025

Coldplay have teased more stadium shows. Picture: Anna Lee

By Jenny Mensah

Chris Martin and co will play huge stadium dates in Hull and London next year. Find out how to buy tickets.

Coldplay have announced fresh UK stadium dates for their Music of the Spheres World Tour.

Last week saw Chris Martin and co share posters from their first ever gig at the Dublin Castle in 1998, where they teased dates at Craven Park in Hull and London’s Wembley Stadium in support of the Music Venue Trust next year.

Now, the Yellow outfit has confirmed their return to the UK next summer, where they will play Hull's Craven Park Stadium on 18th and 19th August 2025, followed by six nights at London's Wembley Stadium on 22nd, 23rd, 26th, 27th 30th and 31st August.

The new shows will mark the only European cities the band will play in 2025.

✨ AUGUST 2025 LONDON & HULL DATES ANNOUNCED



Exclusive first ticket access to fans who order Moon Music from the official Coldplay UK or EU Stores, at https://t.co/G2iiva4kgH (inc those who already have).



These are the only UK/European cities where the band will perform next… pic.twitter.com/ZnDlgyfJyp — Coldplay (@coldplay) September 17, 2024

As previously teased, 10 per cent of money raised from the gigs will benefit the Music Venue Trust, which supports grassroots venues and up-and-coming artists.

The band also say: "In a world first for a stadium show, the band have also pledged to power the Wembley concerts’ production with 100% solar, wind and kinetic energy, collected at the venue and elsewhere in the UK, and delivered by a specially-designed electric battery system.

"In addition, one of the satellite stages at each show will be fully powered by energy generated by the audience via kinetic flooring and power bikes"

See Coldplay's 2025 Music Of The Spheres UK tour dates:

18th August 2025: Craven Park Stadium - Hull, UK

19th August 2025: Craven Park Stadium - Hull, UK

22nd August 2025: Wembley Stadium - London, UK

23rd August 2025: Wembley Stadium - London, UK

26th August 2025: Wembley Stadium - London, UK

27th August 2025: Wembley Stadium - London, UK

30th August 2025: Wembley Stadium - London, UK

31st August 2025: Wembley Stadium - London, UK

Coldplay have announced UK dates for 2025. Picture: Anna Lee/Press

How to buy tickets to Coldplay's 2025 Music Of The Spheres UK tour dates:

Tickets go on general sale on Friday 27th September from 9am BST.

Fans can get first access to tickets by ordering the band’s new album, Moon Music (released on 4th October) from the official Coldplay UK or EU Stores at store.coldplay.com before 11.59pm BST on Tuesday.

before 11.59pm BST on Tuesday. All those who have already pre-ordered the album will be eligible for the presale, which begins on Thursday, September 26 at 9am BST.

A limited number of Infinity Tickets, priced at £20 per ticket, will be made available for the shows via Ticketmaster at 12pm GMT on Friday, November 22.

The Feels Like I’m Falling In Love outfit are also preparing to release their new album Moon Music on 24th October 2024.

Coldplay's Moon Music album artwork. Picture: Press

Coldplay's Moon Music album tracklist:

1. MOON MUSiC

2. feelslikeimfallinginlov

3. WE PRAY ft Little Simz, Burna Boy, Elyanna & TINI

4. JUPiTER

5. GOOD FEELiNGS ft Ayra Starr

6. 🌈

7. iAAM

8. AETERNA

9. ALL MY LOVE

10. ONE WORLD

