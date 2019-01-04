Catfish And The Bottlemen tease big announcement

Catfish And The Bottlemen. Picture: Press/Jill Furmonovsky

The Kathleen rockers have hinted that news of new music or show will drop on Tuesday 8 January.

Catfish And The Bottlemen have revealed we expect some kind of announcement next week.

The Llandudno rockers, have led fans to speculate that new music could be on its way by sharing an Instagram story with the date: "08 JAN 2019".

See the story which appeared in a screenshot by a fan below:

CATFISH AND THE BOTTLEMEN 8 OF JANUARY pic.twitter.com/MjHDykbTXv — georgia (@tthebottlemen) January 3, 2019

The mystery date also appears on the visuals for the Cocoon rockers official Twitter account.

Catfish And The Bottlemen have not released new material since their sophomore album, The Ride, which was released on 27 May 2016.

Speaking about their third studio album frontman Van McCann told Newsbeat in 2018: "The end of the year is when we're supposed to start recording but I think we'll be done by them".

"I don't know when we'll be allowed but we're ready to go, I've got the songs.

"We'd release an album every six months if we could but you've got to take them around the world and stick to the schedule."

The Welsh four-piece have are set for live dates next month which include a date at London's SSE Arena Wembley.

See their tour dates here:

19 February 2019 – NOTTINGHAM Motorpoint Arena



20 February 2019 – PLYMOUTH Pavilions



22 February 2019 – LONDON SSE Arena Wembley



23 February 2019 – HULL Bonus Arena



26 February 2019 – DUBLIN Olympia Theatre



27 February 2019 – BELFAST Ulster Hall



