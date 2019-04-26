Catfish And The Bottlemen tour 2019: More UK dates announced as The Balance album is released

Van McCann and co have announced four further UK dates on the day their third studio album, The Balance, has been released.

Catfish And The Bottlemen have announce new UK tour dates.

On the day of the release of their third studio album, the Llandudno rockers have announced they will play further dates in Birmingham, Newcastle, Liverpool and Leeds.

The Balance comes almost three years after the release of 2016's The Balcony, and includes singles Longshot and 2All.

See Catfish And The Bottlemen's new UK Arena dates:

Monday 4 November 2019 - Birmingham, Birmingham Arena

Tuesday 5 November 2019 - Newcastle, Utilita Arena

Sunday 10 November 2019 - Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena

Monday 11 November 2019 - Leeds, First Direct Arena

