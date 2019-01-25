Catfish And The Bottlemen: New album and UK tour details
25 January 2019, 07:05 | Updated: 25 January 2019, 07:08
Van McCann and co announce their third album, plus all the ticket info you need for their 2019 tour of the UK.
Catfish And The Bottlemen have announced full details of their third album. The LP will be titled The Balance and will be released on 26 April 2019.
The band, fronted by Van McCann, have also unveiled details of further live dates in the UK and Ireland in April and May 2019.
The Balance has been produced by Jacknife Lee and was recorded at Grouse Lodge, in Moate, Republic of Ireland, and The Chapel in East Lincolnshire. The LP has been trailed by the new single Longshot, of which McCann says: “It’s about taking a chance on something and it’s paid of big time, you know? That’s the feeling I get and the chorus feels like that. Once you get to that chorus, we could always see the crowd in our head straight away even before we recorded it.”
San Francisco-based graphic artist Tim Lahan has provided the cover artwork for a third time, which features a charming image of a drinking toucan.
Catfish And The Bottlemen - The Balance track listing:
Longshot
Fluctuate
2all
Conversation
Sidetrack
Encore
Basically
Intermission
Mission
Coincide
Overlap
Following a string of UK shows in February, Catfish have also announced further Arena dates for the Spring:
Catfish And The Bottlemen UK and Ireland 2019 Tour Dates
28 April Leisureland, Galway
30 April Olympia Theatre, Dublin
2 May Brighton Centre
4 May Ericsson Indoor Arena, Coventry
5 May Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff
7 May FlyDSA Arena, Sheffield
8 May Manchester Arena
Tickets for the tour go on sale at 10am on Friday 1 February 2019
You can pre-order the album and get your hands on a ticket pre-sale at catfishandthebottlemen.com