Catfish And The Bottlemen: New album and UK tour details

Catfish And The Bottlemen. Picture: Press/ JF for Universal

Van McCann and co announce their third album, plus all the ticket info you need for their 2019 tour of the UK.

Catfish And The Bottlemen have announced full details of their third album. The LP will be titled The Balance and will be released on 26 April 2019.

The band, fronted by Van McCann, have also unveiled details of further live dates in the UK and Ireland in April and May 2019.

The Balance has been produced by Jacknife Lee and was recorded at Grouse Lodge, in Moate, Republic of Ireland, and The Chapel in East Lincolnshire. The LP has been trailed by the new single Longshot, of which McCann says: “It’s about taking a chance on something and it’s paid of big time, you know? That’s the feeling I get and the chorus feels like that. Once you get to that chorus, we could always see the crowd in our head straight away even before we recorded it.”



San Francisco-based graphic artist Tim Lahan has provided the cover artwork for a third time, which features a charming image of a drinking toucan.

Catfish And The Bottlemen - The Balance album artwork. Picture: Press

Catfish And The Bottlemen - The Balance track listing:

Longshot

Fluctuate

2all

Conversation

Sidetrack

Encore

Basically

Intermission

Mission

Coincide

Overlap



Following a string of UK shows in February, Catfish have also announced further Arena dates for the Spring:

Catfish And The Bottlemen UK and Ireland 2019 Tour Dates

28 April Leisureland, Galway

30 April Olympia Theatre, Dublin

2 May Brighton Centre

4 May Ericsson Indoor Arena, Coventry

5 May Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff

7 May FlyDSA Arena, Sheffield

8 May Manchester Arena

Tickets for the tour go on sale at 10am on Friday 1 February 2019

You can pre-order the album and get your hands on a ticket pre-sale at catfishandthebottlemen.com