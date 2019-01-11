Catfish And The Bottlemen: Green Day pranked us on tour

Van McCann and Johnny Bond told Radio X's Gordon Smart what it was like touring with the Revolution Radio rockers.

Catfish And The Bottlemen have revealed what it was like to tour with Green Day.

One half of the Llandudno rockers spoke to Radio X's Gordon Smart about their return and new Longshot single this week, and teased details about their third studio album.

Asked what it was like touring with Green Day last year, guitarist Johnny Bond said: "I did really enjoy it. I mean, you're getting to play these really classic venues, like Wrigley Fields and stuff like that, The Rose Bowl in LA which the oldest stadium in America and you hope to get there one day, but to be able to do it at still a fairly early stage is something else.

"It was nice to be before someone again," added frontman Van McCann. "Every night they'd bang on (Queen's) Bohemian Rhapsody full blast and they've got huge confetti cans and you'd never get used to it".

Speaking about the way they would prank them Bond revealed: "There was one night where they were hiding behind our amps with masks on".

"I think Tre Cool had a leaf blower and someone stood next to him and someone was throwing massive bin bags of confetti with Green Day written on it which we're still picking out of our gear a year later."

Catfish And The Bottlemen's Van McCann and Green Day's Billy Joel Armstrong. Picture: Sipa USA/SIPA USA/PA Images & Maria Jose Segovia/SIPA USA/PA Images

Catfish also revealed the story behind their "optimistic" new Longshot single, which was conceived in Australia.

It was the first one we recorded for this album, revealed the frontman.

"The first one the producer heard. It was the back up one. I actually had another one which I thought was stronger, but I turned up to the guys and played them Longshot and they were like: ‘What?’"

He continued: “So as soon as we played it to Jacknife (producer Garret Lee) and that night or the next night we were just partying and singing it. We’d all just pretty much learnt it and it felt like a good one back.

"And the first lyric being ‘Go’ and all that, yeah. It just came together real quick and I remember the excitement from these when I first showed them the acoustic version. It was kind of natural to go to that one.”

Asked about the song’s meaning, McCann said: “Generally I’d just say it’s taking a chance on something and it’s paid of big time, you know. That’s the feeling I get and the chorus feels like that. Once you get to that chorus, we could always see the crowd in our head straight away even before we recorded it.”

Van McCann also teased details about their new album, revealing it had 11 tracks, would have use the same illustrator and was one word with "The" like their other releases.