Catfish And The Bottlemen announce London gig at Clapham Common

20 January 2020, 12:06 | Updated: 20 January 2020, 12:15

Catfish And The Bottlemen
Catfish And The Bottlemen. Picture: Press/ JF for Universal

The Llandudno rockers have announced an outdoor show in the capital's Clapham Common. Find out how and when to buy tickets.

Catfish And The Bottlemen have announced a new UK show.

Van McCann and co have been confirmed for a show at London's Clapham Common on Friday 15 May 2020.

They'll be joined at the London park by support acts Sports Team and Yonaka, who featured in Radio X's Great X-Pectations 2019.

Tickets go on sale this Friday 24 January at 9am.

The announcement comes after the Llandudno four-piece confirmed a date at Swansea's Singleton Park and a headline slot at Neighbourhood Weekender 2020.

They'll be joined at the Warrington festival by The Stone Roses legend Ian Brown, who will be making his solo return with a headline show.

VIDEO: Catfish And The Bottlemen reveal story behind Longshot single

See Catfish's live dates of 2020 so far:

Fri 15 May 2020 - London, Clapham Common

Sat 23 May 2020 - Swansea, Singleton Park

Sun 24 May 2020 - Warrington, Neighbourhood Weekender

What is the meaning behind the name Catfish And The Bottlemen?

