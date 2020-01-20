Catfish And The Bottlemen announce London gig at Clapham Common

Catfish And The Bottlemen. Picture: Press/ JF for Universal

The Llandudno rockers have announced an outdoor show in the capital's Clapham Common. Find out how and when to buy tickets.

Catfish And The Bottlemen have announced a new UK show.

Van McCann and co have been confirmed for a show at London's Clapham Common on Friday 15 May 2020.

They'll be joined at the London park by support acts Sports Team and Yonaka, who featured in Radio X's Great X-Pectations 2019.

Tickets go on sale this Friday 24 January at 9am.

LONDON, ENGLAND

CLAPHAM COMMON

FRIDAY 15 MAY 2020



SUPPORT FROM @SportsTeam_ AND @weareYONAKA



SIGN UP TO THE MAILING LIST BY MIDDAY ON TUESDAY 21 JANUARY TO RECEIVE PRE-SALE ACCESS



GENERAL SALE ON FRIDAY 24 JANUARY 9AMhttps://t.co/7igJLJGkTO pic.twitter.com/qxgF1ZgscL — Catfish&theBottlemen (@thebottlemen) January 20, 2020

The announcement comes after the Llandudno four-piece confirmed a date at Swansea's Singleton Park and a headline slot at Neighbourhood Weekender 2020.

They'll be joined at the Warrington festival by The Stone Roses legend Ian Brown, who will be making his solo return with a headline show.

See Catfish's live dates of 2020 so far:

Fri 15 May 2020 - London, Clapham Common

Sat 23 May 2020 - Swansea, Singleton Park

Sun 24 May 2020 - Warrington, Neighbourhood Weekender

