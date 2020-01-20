Catfish And The Bottlemen announce London gig at Clapham Common
The Llandudno rockers have announced an outdoor show in the capital's Clapham Common. Find out how and when to buy tickets.
Catfish And The Bottlemen have announced a new UK show.
Van McCann and co have been confirmed for a show at London's Clapham Common on Friday 15 May 2020.
They'll be joined at the London park by support acts Sports Team and Yonaka, who featured in Radio X's Great X-Pectations 2019.
Tickets go on sale this Friday 24 January at 9am.
LONDON, ENGLAND
CLAPHAM COMMON
FRIDAY 15 MAY 2020
SUPPORT FROM @SportsTeam_ AND @weareYONAKA
SIGN UP TO THE MAILING LIST BY MIDDAY ON TUESDAY 21 JANUARY TO RECEIVE PRE-SALE ACCESS
GENERAL SALE ON FRIDAY 24 JANUARY 9AMhttps://t.co/7igJLJGkTO pic.twitter.com/qxgF1ZgscL
The announcement comes after the Llandudno four-piece confirmed a date at Swansea's Singleton Park and a headline slot at Neighbourhood Weekender 2020.
They'll be joined at the Warrington festival by The Stone Roses legend Ian Brown, who will be making his solo return with a headline show.
See Catfish's live dates of 2020 so far:
Fri 15 May 2020 - London, Clapham Common
Sat 23 May 2020 - Swansea, Singleton Park
Sun 24 May 2020 - Warrington, Neighbourhood Weekender
