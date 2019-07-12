Stereophonics at Swansea's Singleton Park: Stage times, support & more

12 July 2019, 16:45 | Updated: 12 July 2019, 16:47

Stereophonics
Stereophonics. Picture: Press/Andrew Whitton

Kelly Jones and co will play a homecoming gig at the Swansea park. Find out who's supporting them and when to expect them on stage.

Stereophonics are set to return to their native Wales this weekend for a homecoming show at Swansea's Singleton Park.

The Dakota rockers will play the 250-acre park, treating fans to songs across their almost 30-year career including the likes of Bartender and the Thief, Mr. Writer, C'est La Vie, Just Looking and standalone track Chaos From The Down.

The Welsh crowds will also be treated to a support set from Fireroad, Super Furry Animals' frontman Gruff Rhys and Sober singer Tom Grennan.

Get the stage times here...

What are the stage times for Stereophonics at Singleton Park?

3pm - Gates open

4.50pm - Fireroad

5.45pm - Gruff Rhys

6.55pm - Tom Grennan

8.15pm - Stereophonics

10.30pm - Show ends

