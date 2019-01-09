VIDEO: Catfish And The Bottlemen drop big hints about new album

Van McCann and Johnny Bond teased Radio X's Gordon Smart about their third album's artwork, title and tracklisting.

Catfish And The Bottlemen have teased details about their third studio album.

This week saw the Llandudno rockers announce their return with a new track Longshot - which marks their first new music in three years.

Though sworn to secrecy about the new album and the follow-up to 2016's The Ride, frontman Van McCann revealed: "There's 11 tunes, like that one (Longshot) on there."

Asked if there's going to be any illustration on the artwork, like on previous albums The Balcony (2014) and The Ride (2016), the Kathleen singer also said "yeah".

When asked if the wording would be similar, with one word proceeded by 'The' they added: "Yeah.

So there you have it, Catfish And The Bottlemen's new album will be 11-tracks long, have the same illustrator and will be one-word starting with 'The'.

The rockers also revealed the story behind their Longshot single.

"It was the first one we recorded for this album, revealed the frontman. "The first one the producer heard. It was the back up one. I actually had another one which I thought was stronger, but I turned up to the guys and played them Longshot and they were like: ‘What?’"

He continued: “So as soon as we played it to Jacknife (producer Garret Lee) and that night or the next night we were just partying and singing it. We’d all just pretty much learnt it and it felt like a good one back."

And the first lyric being ‘Go’ and all that, yeah. It just came together real quick and I remember the excitement from these when I first showed them the acoustic version. It was kind of natural to go to that one.”

Asked about the song’s meaning, McCann said: “Generally I’d just say it’s taking a chance on something and it’s paid of big time, you know.

That’s the feeling I get and the chorus feels like that. Once you get to that chorus, we could always see the crowd in our head straight away even before we recorded it.”

