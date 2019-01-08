Catfish And The Bottlemen return with Longshot single

Catfish And The Bottlemen. Picture: Press/ JF for Universal

Van McCann and co have revealed their first new material in three years ahead of their UK arena tour.

Catfish And The Bottlemen have revealed their first new music in three years.

The Llandudno rockers - who are comprised of an McCann (vocals, guitars), Johnny Bond (guitars), Robert ‘Bob’ Hall (drums) and Benji Blakeway (bass) - teased a big announcement would come today (8 January 2019), and have delivered in the form of a comeback single.

Watch the video for Longshot below:

The dramatic, one-take, birds-eye video was filmed by long-term collaborator, Jim Canty (Hourglass and Twice), on a South Shields cliff top.

Longshot is the Welsh four-piece's first music since 2016's The Ride and proceeds what will be their third studio album, which is thought to be released later this year.

Catfish and The Bottlemen have also announced their first return to the USA since supporting Green Day in 2017 on their Revolution Radio tour.

First, they will embark on arena dates across the UK and Ireland next month.

See the Catfish and The Bottlemen’s February 2019 UK and Ireland dates:

Tue 19 Feb 2019: Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena – SOLD OUT

Wed 20 Feb 2019: Plymouth, Pavilions – SOLD OUT

Fri 22 Feb 2019: London, The SSE Arena, Wembley (rescheduled date) - SOLD OUT

Sat 23 Feb 2019: Hull, Bonus Arena – SOLD OUT

Tue 26 Feb 2019: Dublin, The Olympia Theatre – SOLD OUT

Wed 27 Feb 2019: Belfast, Ulster Hall – SOLD OUT

