Bloc Party Announce Silent Alarm Live Album

19 September 2018, 13:26

Bloc Party
Bloc Party. Picture: Press

Kelly Okereke and co will celebrate their debut album with a new live record.

Bloc Party will release a live version of their seminal debut album Silent Alarm.

Kelly Okereke and co. have already announced anniversary shows, which will see them play the album in full.

Now they've confirmed that the shows will be recorded for an album set for release on 22 February 2019.


Bloc Party - who also consist of original lead guitarist Russell Lissack and recent members Justin Harris (bass) and Louise Bartle (drums) - have also added an intimate warm-up gig at Leeds Brudenell Social Club on 13 October to their upcoming live shows.

Their hometown gig will see them play a show at London's Alexandra Palace on Wednesday 24 October.

Silent Alarm was released on 5 February 2005 and included singles in the likes of Helicopter, Banquet snd Like Eating Glass.

Watch the video for Banquet here:

