Bloc Party Announce Silent Alarm Live Album

Bloc Party. Picture: Press

Kelly Okereke and co will celebrate their debut album with a new live record.

Bloc Party will release a live version of their seminal debut album Silent Alarm.

Kelly Okereke and co. have already announced anniversary shows, which will see them play the album in full.

Now they've confirmed that the shows will be recorded for an album set for release on 22 February 2019.

'Silent Alarm Live' will be the definitive document of our Silent Alarm tour. You can pre-order it now at https://t.co/aZg6rxL20Q pic.twitter.com/r13oYsPTDc — Bloc Party (@BlocParty) September 19, 2018



Bloc Party - who also consist of original lead guitarist Russell Lissack and recent members Justin Harris (bass) and Louise Bartle (drums) - have also added an intimate warm-up gig at Leeds Brudenell Social Club on 13 October to their upcoming live shows.

Their hometown gig will see them play a show at London's Alexandra Palace on Wednesday 24 October.

To prepare for the Silent Alarm tour we'll be playing a very special warm up show at the brilliant Brudenell in Leeds @Nath_Brudenell on October 13th.

Sign up to our mailing list at https://t.co/F7zVUtnVAe for your chance to get tickets on Friday at 9.30am. pic.twitter.com/UN6MMtCqkD — Bloc Party (@BlocParty) September 19, 2018

Silent Alarm was released on 5 February 2005 and included singles in the likes of Helicopter, Banquet snd Like Eating Glass.

Watch the video for Banquet here: