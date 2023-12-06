Bloc Party to mark 20 years with huge gig at London's Crystal Palace Park for 2024

6 December 2023, 10:34 | Updated: 6 December 2023, 10:40

Bloc Party's Kele Okereke in 2023
Bloc Party's Kele Okereke in 2023. Picture: Jeff Hahne/Getty Images

Kele Okereke will play their biggest show to date, treating fans to their Silent Alarm album as well as their greatest hits. Find out how to buy tickets.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Bloc Party to celebrate their 20th anniversary with a huge homecoming date.

The indie rockers - led by Kele Okereke - will play London's Crystal Palace Park on Sunday 7th July 2024 - marking their biggest show to date.

The milestone date will see the band perform Silent Alarm and their greatest hits at the outdoor gig, with special guests in The Hives, Friendly Fires, The Mysterines and Connie Constance.

Tickets go on sale on Friday 8th December from 10am.

Find out everything we know about the date so far and how to buy tickets.

Bloc Party will celebrate 20 years with a huge outdoor London show
Bloc Party will celebrate 20 years with a huge outdoor London show. Picture: Press

Frontman Kele Okereke said of the news: “We've been having so much fun playing shows over the past year, so it makes sense to do something special for old and new fans, celebrating twenty years of Bloc Party. We heard from a lot of people that they couldn't get tickets for the Silent Alarm gigs, so a one-off summer party playing that and the bangers feels like the right thing to do.”

What is Bloc Party's Crystal Palace date?

Bloc Party will play a career-defining gig at Crystal Palace Park on Sunday 7th July 2024.

Who's supporting Bloc Party at Crystal Palace Park?

Support comes from electrifying Swedish outfit The Hives, indie dance trio Friendly Fires, Merseyside four-piece The Mysterines and singer-songwriter Connie Constance.

How to buy tickets:

  • Tickets for Bloc Party's gig will go on general sale on Friday 8th December from 10am GMT from www.ticketmaster.co.uk
  • Fans can sign up to the mailing list at blocparty.com to get tickets in the pre-sale on Thursday 7th December.

Bloc Party play So Here We Are at Alexandra Palace in 2018

Alongside the milestone gig 2024 will see Bloc Party re-releasing a large selection of rare songs, deep cuts and fan favourites to streaming services, offering their complete catalogue to fans for the very first time.

Latest Videos

Richard Osman on the Radio X Breakfast Show with Toby Tarrant

Richard Osman accidentally used David Bowie's toilet...

Suede

Classic John Lewis Christmas TV ads

Every John Lewis Christmas TV advert... so far

Anthony Kiedis of Red Hot Chili Peppers around the time of the band's Bloog Sugar Sex Magik album

Why Red Hot Chili Peppers' Under The Bridge is Anthony Kiedis' most honest song

Red Hot Chili Peppers

Scariest Videos Of All Time

The Top 10 scariest ever music videos

Bloc Party Songs

Bloc Party Latest

See more Bloc Party Latest

Classic artists - and the classic books that inspired them: The Beatles, Metallica and Kate Bush.

20 songs that were inspired by classic books

Nirvana: fans of the hidden track

The best bonus songs and hidden tracks

Best British Debut Albums of the 2000s

The best British debut albums of the 2000s

Bloc Party in 2005

QUIZ: Do you know the words to Helicopter by Bloc Party?

Quizzes

Bloc Party press image 2021

Bloc Party's 2022 UK tour dates: How to get tickets