Bloc Party to mark 20 years with huge gig at London's Crystal Palace Park for 2024

Kele Okereke will play their biggest show to date, treating fans to their Silent Alarm album as well as their greatest hits. Find out how to buy tickets.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Bloc Party to celebrate their 20th anniversary with a huge homecoming date.

The indie rockers - led by Kele Okereke - will play London's Crystal Palace Park on Sunday 7th July 2024 - marking their biggest show to date.

The milestone date will see the band perform Silent Alarm and their greatest hits at the outdoor gig, with special guests in The Hives, Friendly Fires, The Mysterines and Connie Constance.

Tickets go on sale on Friday 8th December from 10am.

Find out everything we know about the date so far and how to buy tickets.

Bloc Party will celebrate 20 years with a huge outdoor London show. Picture: Press

Frontman Kele Okereke said of the news: “We've been having so much fun playing shows over the past year, so it makes sense to do something special for old and new fans, celebrating twenty years of Bloc Party. We heard from a lot of people that they couldn't get tickets for the Silent Alarm gigs, so a one-off summer party playing that and the bangers feels like the right thing to do.”

What is Bloc Party's Crystal Palace date?

Bloc Party will play a career-defining gig at Crystal Palace Park on Sunday 7th July 2024.

Who's supporting Bloc Party at Crystal Palace Park?

Support comes from electrifying Swedish outfit The Hives, indie dance trio Friendly Fires, Merseyside four-piece The Mysterines and singer-songwriter Connie Constance.

How to buy tickets:

Tickets for Bloc Party's gig will go on general sale on Friday 8th December from 10am GMT from www.ticketmaster.co.uk

Fans can sign up to the mailing list at blocparty.com to get tickets in the pre-sale on Thursday 7th December.

Bloc Party play So Here We Are at Alexandra Palace in 2018

Alongside the milestone gig 2024 will see Bloc Party re-releasing a large selection of rare songs, deep cuts and fan favourites to streaming services, offering their complete catalogue to fans for the very first time.