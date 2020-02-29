The Best Bonus Songs And Hidden Tracks

It's always nice to get a little surprise with your album. What happens when there's a bonus with your music?

Nirvana - Endless Nameless Ah, the hidden track. One of the most famous of these little CD surprises first appeared at the end of the classic Nevermind album. If you waited ten minutes after Something In The Way had finished, you were rewarded with this slab of noise. Ironically the CD versions without the hidden track are rarer.

The Clash - Train In Vain This favourite was added to the classic London Calling album at the very last minute - so last minute, in fact, that the initial pressings didn't even list the track on the sleeve. This would have been a pleasant surprise for anyone listening.

The Jam - English Rose Paul Weller was reportedly not too keen on the lyrics to this track and therefore it wasn't listed on the album cover to 1978's All Mod Cons. Another sweet surprise for record buyers!

Razorlight - Somewhere Else One of Johnny Borrell's finest moments, but recorded after the release of the band's debut Up All Night and later added to a 2005 reissue.

The Beatles - Her Majesty Originally recorded as part of the "big medley" on side two of the classic Abbey Road album, Paul McCartney decided he didn't like the song sitting between Mean Mr Mustard and Polythene Pam, so he ordered it cut. Tape op John Kurlander spliced the song to the very end of the tape for safety and Macca liked the effect… meaning the track now appears fourteen seconds after the dying notes of the official final track, The End.

The Charlatans - The Only One I Know The original vinyl edition of Some Friendly in 1990 didn't include this Charlatans classic… but the CD version did. Later reissues restored the song to its rightful place.

The Libertines - France This song is stashed at the very end of the Libs' second, self-titled album after the final official track, What Became Of The Likely Lads.

James - Sit Down Originally recorded in 1988, by the time the Gold Mother album came out two years later, it was a bit old hat for James fans. However, a re-recording of the track did huge business in those Madchester days and the song was added to a 1991 re-release.

The Smiths - This Charming Man The 1983 single version of this all-time favourite never appeared on an album during the band's lifetime, but in the US this track was crowbarred between sides one and two of the CD version the debut album The Smiths. See also: How Soon Is Now's unexpected appearance on the Meat Is Murder CD.