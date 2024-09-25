Blink-182's Travis Barker talks protecting son Rocky from the spotlight after photo leak

By Jenny Mensah

The Blink 182 drummer reacted to a recent leak of his son's image and talked about the hopes he has for his child with Kourtney Kardashian.

Travis Barker has reacted to the photo leak of his 10-month old son Rocky.

The Blink-182 frontman and his wife Kourtney Kardashian have chosen to keep the image of their child's face covered on social media, but were recently faced with his image being leaked online.

Now, in a new interview the All The Small Things rocker has talked about his hopes for his youngest child and how he wishes he'd made different decisions with his previous children.

"Unfortunately, someone finally got a photo of him, but we'd rather keep him out of the spotlight," he told the Wall Street Journal.

The drummer also has two other biological children Landon (20) and Alabama Barker (18) from his marriage to ex-wife Shanna Moakler (49) and he admitted that he would have done things differently if he could turn back the clock.

The 48 drummer added: "If I could do everything different, I would have done the same thing with my [older] kids.

"I think it's weird to grow up and you're 15 or 12, and you're like, 'Mom, you posted this of me?'"

Barker - who is also stepfather to Moakler's daughter Atiana De La Hoya as well as the children Kardashian shares with Scott Disick; Mason (14),Penelope (12) and Reign (nine) - appears to be loving fatherhood just as much this time around and has described his life with the Poosh founder and their children as heavenly.

Taking to Instagram for Father's Day 2024, Kourtney shared a series of photos on her Instagram, with the caption: "Happy Father’s Day @travisbarker !! Beyond grateful for the Dad that you are to our baby boy, and all of our kids. You keep us safe and protected and take care of us. Having a family with you is heaven. Happy to celebrate you!"

The One More Time rocker replied to her heartfelt post: "Our life is heaven, I love you.

Barker's change of outlook may also be down to the fact that he's been clean living for many years and swapped booze and drugs for much healthier pursuits.

"If I’m home, and not on tour, I wake up around 6:00 and walk for an hour," he said talking about his routine. "If Rocky is up, we’ll go for a walk outside; me, my wife and Rocky. Then I hit a workout right afterward."

“I gave up on smoking, drinking and doing drugs years ago,” he told WSJ, adding: “My new addiction is running.”

Blink 182 perform Miss You at The O2, London

