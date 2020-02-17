"INSTANT HISTORY": Biffy Clyro share mysterious teaser video

Watch the clip shared by the Scottish trio, which sees Simon Neil paint blue onto a camera as bandmates James and Ben Johnston look on.

Biffy Clyro have shared a mysterious new clip online.

The Scottish trio - who are comprised of frontman Simon Neil, bassist James Johnston and his twin brother Ben on drums - have teased fans with what looks like it could be new music

Watch the teaser clip shared by the trio above, with the caption: "INSTANT HISTORY #thisisthesoundthatwemake".

The 29-second teaser simply sees the band facing the camera in an all white room, while dressed in all white.

The video ends after their frontman paints the camera with a shade of light blue.

Biffy Clyro share video teaser hinting at return and new music. Picture: Instagram/Biffy Clyro

Fans are already speculating it could mean news of their first official album since 2016's Ellipsis and their first new music since 2019's soundtrack album Balance, Not Symmetry - which was released for the film of the same name.

An eagle-eyed fan noticed that the band have added the strip of paint across all their visuals on Spotify.

Seems like @BiffyClyro are getting all nostalgic seeing as they’ve added these for every album. What’s coming next??? pic.twitter.com/EtslrTtRcd — finn (@Arcaik_) February 14, 2020

The band have also changed their social profile image to blue, after tweeting the cyan colour with the hashtag: "#thisisthesoundthatwemake".

A fan even noticed billboards painted with the colour, asking his followers: "Coincidence?"

We might not know what Biffy are planning when it comes to new music, but we do know they're ready and waiting to play Glastonbury Festival.

Last year, the Many of Horror rockers revealed they're "ready" to take on the challenge, as they joked their phones are switched on and waiting to be offered the gig.

Speaking to BANG Showbiz at London's Roundhouse last October, James said: "My phone is not on silent! We're ready for the call should it come! Obviously Glastonbury is an institution that you can't say too much about, we've had many great appearances there over the years, we're waiting for that call, we're ready, we're ready."

Meanwhile, their frontman wasn't thrilled with Fleetwood Mac, after reports they'd turned down the festival due to insufficient funds.

Speaking to the Daily Star newspaper's Wired column, the Wolves of Winter rocker said: "Look at Fleetwood Mac. There's not enough money for them, those cheeky bastards!

"It is such a shame isn't it? It's not in the spirit of Glastonbury, it's not about the money. If The Rolling Stones can do it, Kanye did it, U2, and you're telling me Fleetwood Mac can't? Fuck it, no way."

