Biffy Clyro delay ticket sales for 2020 UK, European & Australian tour dates due to coronavirus

Biffy Clyro 2020. Picture: Press/Warner Records

The Scottish trio have reached out to fans on social media to announce the delay of the sale of their tour dates until further notice.

Biffy Clyro have announced the delay of ticket sales for their 2020 tour dates.

The Scottish trio - comprised of frontman Simon Neil and twin brothers James and Ben Johnston - were set to release tickets for their UK, European and Australian dates this Friday (20 March), but have now delayed it "until a later date" due to the coronavirus.

It is not clear yet when tickets will go on sale.

Their statement reads: "Due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, we have decided to delay ticket sales for the forthcoming UK, European and Australian tours until a later date."

See their tweet below:

Update on 2020/21 Tour pic.twitter.com/vqvV3qLOFM — Biffy Clyro (@BiffyClyro) March 16, 2020

The Many of Horror rockers added: "If you have already pre-ordered, you will still be in the presale. We are still very much looking forward to the tour and while the dates and venues remain unaffected, we feel that due to the current uncertainty the time is not right to make tickets available."

"They concluded: "We send everyone our love. Please take care of each other. Stay safe and healthy.

"Simon. James and Ben x".

Fans may not be able to buy tickets, but they do have new Biffy music to keep them occupied.

Earlier this month the band announced their new album A Celebration of Endings will be released on 5 May, and from it they have already released their Instant History single.

Watch the official video for Instant History here:

Speaking to Radio X's Gordon Smart about the track, Simon Neil revealed: "The song Instant History for me is about accepting that things change, but also just trying to just stand for what you believe in and not succumb to a wave of opinions..."

He continued: "I think it's just trying to find what I value in my life, and I'm not going to change who I am for that regardless of reality changing."I want to fight for the things I've always believed in and want our country and our world and humanity to cherish."

Watch our interview with the band here:

The rocker added: "I take solace in the fact that every century kind of takes 10, 20 years to really get going in the right direction."

He concluded: "Things are being pulled here, there and everywhere at the start of every century, and I think we just needed to take some small steps, fall down, hit our faces, bust our head open, get stitches over the back of our head, lose sight in one eye, and now we can start healing".

A Celebration of Endings follows the band's 2016's Ellipsis and 2019's soundtrack album Balance, Not Symmetry - which was released for the film of the same name.

