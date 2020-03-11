Biffy Clyro announce 2020 UK tour dates

Biffy Clyro 2020. Picture: Press/Warner Records

Simon Neil and co have confirmed dates across UK and Europe for 2020, as well as shows in Australia for 2021.

Biffy Clyro have announced UK dates for September and October 2020.

The Scottish trio - comprised of frontman Simon Neil, bassist James Johnston and his twin brother Ben on drums - have confirmed dates which will take them across the UK, Europe and beyond.

Their British dates kick off with huge homecoming shows at Aberdeen P&J Arena and the Glasgow SSE Hydro from 24-25 September, and will include a show at Manchester Arena and The O2, London.

Tickets go on sale from ticketmaster.co.uk on Friday 20 March from 10am.

Fans can pre-order their new album A Celebration of Endings to get access to tickets.

We're excited to announce shows in the UK, Europe and Australia for 2020/21. Pre-order 'A Celebration of Endings’ from the official store or register to get early access to tickets at https://t.co/B79tcDe0Nm pic.twitter.com/jgq1iNRTv9 — Biffy Clyro (@BiffyClyro) March 11, 2020

The Instant History rockers' mammoth dates also include European gigs in the likes of Dublin, Berlin, Milan and Amsterdam, as well Australian dates in Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne next year.

Head to biffyclyro.com for the full line-up and for more information.

See Biffy Clyro's 2020 UK tour dates below:

25 September - Aberdeen, P&J Arena

26 September - Glasgow, The SSE Hydro

27 September - Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

29 September - Newcastle, Utilita Arena

30 September - Birmingham, Arena

1 October - London, The O2

3 October - Manchester, Arena

4 October - Leeds, First Direct Arena

6 October - Belfast, SSE Arena

9 October Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena

11 October - Bournemouth, BIC