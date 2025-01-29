Biffy Clyro tease return in new video clip: "Back at It"

Biffy Clyro have shared a teaser clip with fans. Picture: Press

The Scottish trio shared a teaser hinting they're getting back to work and potentially working on new material in a short clip.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Biffy Clyro have teased that the are back to their day jobs.

The Scottish trio - comprised of frontman Simon Neil and twin brothers James and Ben Johnston - took to social media last night (28th January), to tease that they had something cooking.

Watch the short video they shared on Instagram below, which sees the Many Of Horror rockers walk towards a door with the caption: "Back at It".

Read more:

The video could spell some exciting news for their fans, from the band starting rehearsals for their live festival dates this summer to getting back in the studio to work on the follow-up to 2021's The Myth of the Happily Ever After.

If it is the former, the band have a good reason with a headline homecoming show booked for TRNSMT Festival 2025.

The Glasgow Green festival, which takes place from 11th - 13th July this year, will also see US rapper 50 Cent and Snow Patrol at the top of the bill, with the likes of Fontaines D.C., Gracia Abrams, The Lathums, Confidence Man and Inhaler also on the line-up.

Last year saw the Kilmarnock rockers celebrate their first three albums with special dates in London's Shepherds Bush Empire and Glasgow's Barrowland Ballroom last October.

The series of six gigs, titled Celebration of Beginnings (in a nod to the title for their 2020 album A Celebrations Of Endings), saw them play one of their first three records; Blackened Sky (2002), The Vertigo of Bliss (2003) and Infinity Land (2004) - in full on each night.

The Howl rockers shared plenty of photos from across the events, wrapping up the sextet of shows by thanking their mega-fans for the "incredible" and "awesome" response.

Read more: