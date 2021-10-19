Biffy Clyro announce special acoustic dates for 2022

Biffy Clyro have announced special acoustic dates. Picture: Jon Mo Photography

Simon Neil and co have confirmed three dates to celebrate the release of new album The Myth Of The Happily Ever After. Find out how to buy tickets.

Biffy Clyro have announced a series of small, acoustic gigs in support of their new album The Myth Of The Happily Ever After.

The intimate concerts will take place in Glasgow, Dundee and Kingston, London in early 2022, a few months after the release of the band’s ninth album, which will be released on 22 October this year.

Taking to social media, they wrote: "To celebrate the release of The Myth of The Happily Ever After, Biffy have teamed up with independent record stores Assai Records and Banquet Records for intimate acoustic shows in the UK in January 2022."

The record is said to be a ‘sister album’ to the band’s previous album A Celebration of Endings, which came out in 2020.

Talking about the new album, band's frontman Simon Neil explained: "This is a reaction to ‘A Celebration of Endings'. This album is a real journey, a collision of every thought and emotion we’ve had over the past eighteen months."

Read on for more details on Biffy Clyro’s upcoming tour dates and where you can get tickets.

What are Biffy Clyro's 2022 acoustic dates?

The band will play three intimate acoustic shows in January 2022. You can see the dates below:

15 January - Glasgow, UK - SWG3

16 January - Dundee, UK - Fat Sams

17 January - Kingston, UK - Pryzm

When do tickets go on sale?

Tickets and album bundles for the new dates will go on sale from biffyclyro.com. at 10am on Wednesday 20 October.