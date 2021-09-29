Biffy Clyro: "A Hunger In Your Haunt is about getting stuck in"

By Jenny Mensah

Simon Neil talked to Radio X's Rich Wolfenden about their new single, which comes from their forthcoming album The Myth of the Happily Ever After.

Biffy Clyro released their latest single A Hunger In Your Haunt last week and frontman Simon Neil has revealed it was inspired by lockdown and sees him grabbing himself by the scruff of the neck.

Asked about the meaning of the track, which comes from their upcoming album The Myth Of The Happily Ever After, the Scottish rocker revealed: "That's kinda about those moments last year when you just didn't feel like getting out of bed and everything seemed like a problem and I think everyone has felt that way in different points over the last year.

"And that's basically what the song is. It's kinda grabbing myself by the scruff of the neck, the scruff of the collar and dragging myself up."

He added: "You've gotta get in there, you've gotta get in amongst it. It's too easy to hibernate away, so that's what the song is. It's about getting up there and getting stuck in."

The Many Of Horror rockers recently played a homecoming gig at Glasgow Green this summer and their frontman let us in on how they get revved up for their gigs.

Quizzed on how he gets himself hyped for a show, he revealed: "I can go one of two ways. So I either listen to serious hardcore music, whether its a band like The Armed or something like that or I listen to 80s power ballads.

"So anything by Roxette or Tina Turner in the 80s. They're the two types of music that make me puff my chest out. While I'm swigging my tequila that let's me ramp up."

The Mountains singer joked: "That's how I reach the pinnacle of performance!"

The Myth Of The Happily Ever After is released on 22 October 2021.

See the tracklist for The Myth Of The Happily Ever After:

1. DumDum

2. A Hunger in Your Haunt

3. Denier

4. Separate Missions

5. Witch’s Cup

6. Holy Water

7. Errors in the History of God

8. Haru Urara

9. Unknown Male 01

10. Existed

11. Slurpy Slurpy Sleep Sleep

