VIDEO: Guitar once owned by George Harrison and John Lennon valued up to £400,000 on Antiques Roadshow

3 March 2020, 12:28 | Updated: 3 March 2020, 12:32

The guitar, which once belonged to The Beatles legends George Harrison and John Lennon, featured on BBC's Antiques Roadshow for a valuation.

A former session musician who appeared on Antiques Roadshow was left "taken aback" after being told a guitar gifted to him by George Harrison, which was also owned by John Lennon, could fetch up to £400,000.

Ray, who appeared on the BBC series on Sunday (1 March), explained that he worked with the late Beatles legend recording music for his Handmade Films production company, where he gave him the instrument because he thought he couldn't pay it as well.

Watch him explain all in a clip of the BBC show above.

He explained on the programme: "One of the things I used to do regularly was sessions for Handmade Films, which George Harrison started.

"I was asked to play guitar, which was great. Had lots of laughs. At the end of the session, George said: I'm not sure what to do with this, but you have a go.'

"And I just got handed the guitar."

The Beatles George Harrison and John Lennon
The Beatles George Harrison and John Lennon. Picture: Cyrus Andrews/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Ray also brought a photo of the famous Beatle posing with an array of his guitars in his home, with the guitar in question clearly included among the vast collection.

The show's expert valuer, John Baddeley, said the guitar could fetch up to £400,000 and called it "the most expensive thing [he's] ever seen" while working on the series over the last 25 years.

Ray - who was shocked by the news - said: "I never really thought about value, as George being a mate and all that. I don’t know what to say actually. I didn’t realise it was worth that much money. It’s lucky I don’t keep it in the house."

