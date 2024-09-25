Ringo Starr cancels remaining US tour dates due to illness

The Beatles star has been advised by doctors to get rest after coming down with a cold during his tour.

Ringo Starr has axed the remaining dates of his US tour.

The Beatles drummer was on the home stretch of his tour with his All Starr Band when he was struck down by illness just ahead of the band's Philadelphia show.

A statement shared on his social media on Tuesday 24th September explained: "Today Ringo Starr and his All Starr Band announced that unfortunately they have to cancel their upcoming last two shows including tonight's performance at TD Pavilion at The Mann in Philadelphia, PA and tomorrow at Radio City Music Hall in New York City due to illness.

“Ringo has come down with a cold and after consulting a doctor he was advised to cancel these two remaining shows and get rest.

“As always, Ringo and the All Starrs send peace and love to their fans and hope to see them soon."

Refunds are offered for the two cancelled dates for the tour.

The news comes after it was rumoured a new Beatles documentary charting the band's first trip across the pond is on its way.

According to The Sun, it will be entitled 1969 and will tell the story of the band's phenomenal debut in the States, which saw Beatlemania sweep across the nation and over 70 million people tune in to watch the Fab Four's first performance on The Ed Sullivan Show.

"The Beatles made history when they cracked America in February 1964," teased the insider.

"Apple TV+ have a documentary coming out which looks back at their rise — and how the band paved the way for acts like the Rolling Stones when it came to making it big in America."

The source went on: "Beatlemania was crazy in the UK, but the Americans gave our fans a run for their money.

"People will remember the hysteria that took over the US when The Beatles arrived, and the incredible scenes where thousands of teenagers turned up to see them wherever they went.

"It was a moment in music history that has been repackaged and resold, and the result is genuinely brilliant."

According to the source, the documentary is slated for release on 28th November.

