PHOTO: Paul McCartney & Ringo Starr reunite to celebrate 50 years of Abbey Road

"The Beatles: Eight Days A Week - The Touring Years" - World Premiere - Red Carpet Arrivals. Picture: Fred Duval/FilmMagic/Getty

The surviving Beatles legends joined in the festivities at Abbey Road Studios, where much of the iconic album was made.

Sir Paul McCartney and Sir Ringo Starr had a mini reunion this week.

The Beatles legends visited Abbey Road Studios to celebrate the 50th anniversary of their Abbey Road album, which was released on 26 September 1969.

The famous recording studio shared images of the pair arriving at a special event with their partners, with the caption: "Sir @PaulMcCartney and Sir @RingoStarrMusic enjoyed a Beatles’ reunion last night as friends and family came together to celebrate the golden anniversary of ‘Abbey Road’ at the studios where the album was largely created."

To mark the milestone, the first official video was also released for Here Comes The Sun - the George Harrison penned classic.

Watch the video, which includes rare and unseen photos of the Fab Four from across the years.

Meanwhile, earlier this week Ringo appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, where he performed Yellow Submarine with classroom instruments.

Watch him perform with The Roots and the late night presenter:

Meanwhile, it seems likely that Ringo's former bandmate Paul McCartney could be set to headline Glastonbury 2020.

The Hey Jude legend was asked about the famous Somerset festival by the BBC and teased: "People are saying that it would be good if I did it, so I’m starting to think about whether I can or whether it would be a good thing.

“My kids are saying ‘Dad we’ve got to talk about Glastonbury’ and I think I know what they mean.

“It’s starting to become some remote kind of possibility. It’s definitely not fixed yet but people are starting to talk about it."

It came after Glastonbury organiser Michael Eavis appeared to let slip that he’d already lined up the Beatle to perform at the 50th anniversary festival.

Speaking to BBC Somerset, Eavis said: “Paul’s on good form at the moment.”

Asked by the reporter if he meant that McCartney would be heading to the festival, Eavis said “Hopefully for the 50th.”

But he warned: “Don’t make a big thing of it will you?”

Watch Ringo Starr join Macca on stage for a rendition of Get Back with The Rolling Stones' Ronnie Wood:

