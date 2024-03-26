Pattie Boyd collection sells for almost £3 million at auction

26 March 2024, 09:33

Pattie Boyd with George Harrison and Eric Clapton with an item of her collection inset
Pattie Boyd with George Harrison and Eric Clapton with an item of her collection inset. Picture: Keystone-France/Gamma-Keystone via Getty Images, JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images, Evening Standard/Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

The collection included letters, notes and artwork from Boyd's former husbands George Harrison and Eric Clapton.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

A collection of personal memorabilia belonging to Pattie Boyd - the ex-wife of Eric Clapton and the late Beatle George Harrison - has fetched almost £3 million at auction.

The Pattie Boyd Collection, which included artwork, photos, Christmas cards, clothing, handwritten postcards and letters from her famous love triangle with the musicians, has sold for a total of £2,818,184 at Christies.

The lot also featured designs and sketches from the famous musicians, including the original artwork Clapton chose for the cover of Derek and the Dominos’ 1970 album Layla and Other Assorted Love Songs, which fetched £1,976,000.

Elsewhere, the original handwritten lyrics for Harrison’s song Mystical One sold for £47,800, while a love letter from Clapton in January 1971, written on a page torn from John Steinbeck’s Of Mice and Men, sold for £119,700.

attie Boyd holds an original design doodle for an Apple records LP label by late English musician and Beatles member George Harrison
attie Boyd holds an original design doodle for an Apple records LP label by late English musician and Beatles member George Harrison. Picture: JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images

The former fashion model - who has been cited as the inspiration behind the Harrison-penned Beatles' ballad Something, and Clapton's Layla and Wonderful Tonight tracks - said of the sale: "I am completely blown away by the enthusiasm of international bidders for these special treasures that I have always loved."

She added" |I am so happy that new hearts will now enjoy them, as they enter into their next ‘chapters’.

"I am lucky that my life today continues to bring me joy and different adventures – I would encourage people to follow their passions and live their lives with gusto.”

Boyd first met Harrison on the set of the 1964 Beatles film A Hard Day’s Night and they married in 1966.

Harrison was friends with Clapton and he would often spend time at the couple's come in Surrey, where they struck up their own love affair.

Boyd divorced The Beatles guitarist in 1977 and went on to marry Clapton in 1979, although they eventually divorced in 1989.

The Beatles - Something

More on The Beatles

See more More on The Beatles

The Beatles in April 1969

Why did The Beatles break up? The true story of who left the band first

The Beatles performing live on the roof of 3, Savlle Row, 30 January 1969

Which songs did The Beatles play at their famous "rooftop" concert?

Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr at Apple's Saville Row studios during the "Get Back" sessions in January 1969

The heartbreaking true story behind The Beatles' song Let It Be

John Lennon and Ringo Starr in October 1968, as they appeared on the cover of "The White Album"

Did John Lennon really say Ringo “Wasn’t Even The Best Drummer In The Beatles”?

The Beatles in 1968: John Lennon, Paul McCartney George Harrison, Ringo Starr

The Beatles’ White Album Songs: Everything You Need To Know

TRENDING ON RADIO X

Heading out on tour in '24: Kasabian, The Last Dinner Party and The Libertines

The biggest gigs and tours to come in 2024

Artists with new albums for 2024: Kasabian, Kings Of Leon and The Zutons.

The most anticipated new albums for 2024

Kasabian press image 2024

Serge Pizzorno: Kasabian's Call single is "built for festivals and big shows"

Kasabian

Catfish & The Bottlemen's Van McCann

Catfish & The Bottlemen's 2024 dates: How to buy tickets

Catfish And The Bottlemen

Liam Gallagher Performs At The Festival O Son Do Camiño In Santiago De Compostela in 2022

Liam Gallagher & Friends: Malta Weekender line-up, tickets & pre-sale info

Liam Gallagher