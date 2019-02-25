George Harrison’s best lyrics

George Harrison in 1976
George Harrison in 1976. Picture: Michael Putland/Getty Images

George Harrison may have been The Quiet One in The Beatles, but his lyrics were profound and memorable. Here are some of his wisest words.

  1. Within You Without You (1967)

    “And the time will come when you see we're all one / And life flows on within you and without you.”

    George Harrison in June 1967
    George Harrison in June 1967. Picture: PA/PA Archive/PA Images

  2. While My Guitar Gently Weeps (1968)

    “I look at the world and I notice it's turning / While my guitar gently weeps / With every mistake we must surely be learning / Still my guitar gently weeps.”

  3. Love To You (1966)

    “Love me while you can / Before I'm a dead old man.”

    Patti Boyd and George Harrison in 1965
    Patti Boyd and George Harrison in 1965. Picture: Keystone-France/Gamma-Keystone via Getty Images

  4. Here Comes The Sun (1969)

    “Little darling, it's been a long cold lonely winter / Little darling, it feels like years since it's been here.”

    George Harrison in 1976
    George Harrison in 1976. Picture: Michael Putland/Getty Images

  5. Old Brown Shoe (1969)

    “I want a love that's right but right is only half of what's wrong.”

    George Harrison at his home in Oxfordshire, 1975
    George Harrison at his home in Oxfordshire, 1975. Picture: Terry O'Neill/Iconic Images/Getty Images

  6. All Things Must (1970)

    “Darkness only stays the night-time / In the morning it will fade away / Daylight is good at arriving at the right time / It's not always going to be this grey.”

    George Harrison in 1971
    George Harrison in 1971. Picture: Tim Boxer/Getty Images

  7. Taxman (1966)

    “Let me tell you how it will be / There's one for you, nineteen for me.”

    George Harrison in 1966
    George Harrison in 1966. Picture: Bettmann/Getty Images

  8. It’s All Too Much (1967)

    “Sail me on a silver sun, where I know that I'm free / Show me that I'm everywhere, and get me home for tea.”

    George Harrison in 1967
    George Harrison in 1967. Picture: David Redfern/Redferns/Getty Images

  9. Isn’t It A Pity (1970)

    “How we take each other's love / Without thinking anymore / Forgetting to give back / Isn't it a pity."

    George Harrison in 1970
    George Harrison in 1970. Picture: Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

  10. The Answer’s At The End (1975)

    “Scan not a friend with a microscopic glass / You know his faults, now let the foibles pass.”

    George Harrison in 1974
    George Harrison in 1974. Picture: Bettmann/Getty Images

