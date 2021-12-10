Bastille to star in MTV Unplugged show

Bastille in 2021. Picture: Thelma Louise/Press

Dan Smith and co can be seen in the TV special on Christmas Eve

Bastille have recorded an MTV Unplugged special, which will be aired later this month.

The band were filmed playing an intimate show at London's Porchester Hall, where they they performed stripped-back versions of their hits including Happier and Daniel In The Den, as well as various covers of classic tracks such as Roberta Flack's Killing Me Softly and a preview of Give Me The Future, the title track from their forthcoming new album.

The set will air on MTV UK on 24 December and the band relished the challenge of rearranging their songs to fit the format.

The band - who are fronted by Dan Smith - said of the show: “We are all ridiculously excited to have been asked to play a show for MTV Unplugged.

"There are so many legendary, classic Unplugged sets that we love by The Cure, Nirvana and Pearl Jam, and it’s an honour to be asked to follow in the footsteps of all these sensational musicians who we’ve all looked up to for ages."

"We love the challenge of rearranging our music and having just made an album that’s much more electronic, the idea of going entirely in the opposite direction for a show like this was really appealing."

Bastille tour dates 2022. Picture: Press

Meanwhile, Bastille have lined up a huge UK tour in support of their new album Give Me The Future.

The band will be heading to arenas in April 2022, with shows including London’s The O2, Manchester AO Arena and Birmingham O2 Academy.

Bastille UK tour dates 2022

Thursday 7 April – London, The O2

Friday 8 April – Manchester, AO Arena

Sunday 10 April – Glasgow, O2 Academy

Wednesday 13 April – Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena

Thursday 14 April – Birmingham, O2 Academy

Friday 15 April – Birmingham, O2 Academy

Sunday 17 April – Plymouth Pavilions

Monday 18 April – Brighton Centre

Tickets for the dates are on sale now