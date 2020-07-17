Lewis Capaldi, Bastille and Snow Patrol for Latitude Festival 2021

Lewis Capaldi, Bastille frontman Dan Smith and Snow Patrol's Gary Lightbody. Picture: 1. Burak Cingi/Redferns/Getty Images 2. Joseph Okpako/WireImage/Getty 3. Press

The first acts have been confirmed for the festival, which takes place on the Henham Park Estate in Suffolk.

Latitude Festival has announced its first acts for 2021.

The festival, like many others this year, was forced to close its doors due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Now, after confirming the Henham Park event will take place from 22-15 July next year, organisers have announced Lewis Capaldi, Bastille and Snow Patrol for their line-up.

Tickets go on sale from Monday 20 July at 9am.

Your first Latitude 2021 music announcement has landed. @LewisCapaldi, @bastilledan and @snowpatrol Reworked all take to the Obelisk Arena next Summer, with many more still to be revealed…



Tickets on sale Monday 9am. 🎪☀️ https://t.co/PN7IQtd4SR pic.twitter.com/1MDphYHWJp — Latitude Festival (@LatitudeFest) July 17, 2020

READ MORE: The story behind Bastille's name

Lewis Capaldi will be topping the bill at the Obelisk Arena on the Friday night of the festival.

Saturday night will be headlined by Bastille, who are playing the festival for the first time ever.

Dan Smith said: “We’ve wanted to play and go to Latitude for such a long time, so we’re really excited to have the chance to be there next year after everyone’s year away from gigs. It’s our only British festival gig of the summer and we’re thrilled that it’ll be at Latitude in such brilliant company”.

After being forced to cancel their headline slot in 2019 and missing out on their performance this year, Snow Patrol will bring their Reworked set to the Obelisk Arena on Sunday.

Snow Patrol said: “We are thrilled to perform our Reworked set (featuring 14 musicians no less) as special guests at next years festival. Having played the first ever Latitude in 2006 we were gutted that injury forced us to cancel our slot last year and obviously with all festivals cancelled this year we're so glad to be on the bill for next year. Thank you Latitude for having us back once again. It’s a wonderful festival and we’re delighted to be involved.”

READ MORE: How Lewis Capaldi trolled Noel Gallagher at Glastonbury 2019