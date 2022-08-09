Arctic Monkeys return with first gig in three years: Full Istanbul setlist

Alex Turner of Arctic Monkeys performs during the 12th Alive Music Festival in Oeiras, near Lisbon on July 12, 2018. Picture: JOSE MANUEL RIBEIRO/AFP via Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

Alex Turner, Jamie Cook, and Nick O'Malley and Matt Helders returned to the stage at the Zorlu Center PSM in Istanbul, Turkey. Find out what was on the setlist.

Arctic Monkeys made their live comeback in Istanbul this Tuesday (9th August). The Sheffield rockers played the first of two nights at the Zorlu Centre, marking their first live shows in three years.

Find out what they played and get the full setlist below.

Alex Turner and co didn't debut any new material, but there were a few fan favourites, including the first performance of the Humbug-era track Potion Approaching, which hasn't been played since August 2011.

Taking to the stage with the classic Do I Wanna Know, the setlist continued to feature the 2013 album AM pretty heavily, with the tracks Snap Out Of It, Why D'You Only Call Me When You're High?, Arabella, Fireside and One For The Road all getting an airing.

Also on the setlist were the Humbug tracks Crying Lightning and Pretty Visitors, along with Library Pictures from the 2011 LP Suck It And See.

The show finished with an encore featuring the fan favourites Cornerstone, I Bet You Look Good On The Dancefloor and R U Mine?

alex turner in istanbul tonight 🫶🫶 pic.twitter.com/8HdqD7BYKs — alex turner every 4 hours (@alexthourly) August 9, 2022

Arctic Monkeys' Istanbul setlist on 9th August 2022:

Do I Wanna Know?

Brianstorm

Snap Out Of It

Crying Lightning

Teddy Picker

Potion Approaching

Why D'You Only Call Me When You're High?

Tranquility Base Hotel + Casino

Arabella

Fireside

Pretty Visitors

Library Pictures

Don't Sit Down Cause I've Moved Your Chair

The View From The Afternoon

Do Me A Favour

One Point Perspective

One For The Road

505

Encore:

Cornerstone

I Bet You Look Good On The Dancefloor

R U Mine?

he looks SO GOOD pic.twitter.com/Bw294exxAC — alex turner archive (@turnerarchives) August 9, 2022

ARCTIC MONKEYS 505 LIVE THIS IS THE END OF ME pic.twitter.com/vYzlr1rtTL — 🎀 (@loneverly) August 9, 2022

Previously talking about what to expect from their seventh studio album, drummer Matt Helders suggested fans wanting Arctic Monkeys to return to their old sound may be disappointed.

Speaking to Mike Dolbear for the DrumathonLive2022, he revealed: “It kinda like picks up where the other one [‘Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino’] left off musically,” he teased.

"I mean, it’s never gonna be like [2012 AM single] R U Mine? and all that stuff again, you know, the heavy riffs and stuff."

After their second show in Istanbul tomorrow night (10th August), Arctic Monkeys will play Bulgaria on Thursday (11th August), Romania's Summer Well festival on Saturday (13th August) and Sziget Festival in Budapest on Monday 15th August.

The band are set to headline Reading + Leeds Festivals over the August Bank Holiday weekend.

