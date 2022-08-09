Arctic Monkeys return with first gig in three years: Full Istanbul setlist

9 August 2022, 21:59 | Updated: 9 August 2022, 22:14

Alex Turner of Arctic Monkeys performs during the 12th Alive Music Festival in Oeiras, near Lisbon on July 12, 2018.
Alex Turner of Arctic Monkeys performs during the 12th Alive Music Festival in Oeiras, near Lisbon on July 12, 2018. Picture: JOSE MANUEL RIBEIRO/AFP via Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

Alex Turner, Jamie Cook, and Nick O'Malley and Matt Helders returned to the stage at the Zorlu Center PSM in Istanbul, Turkey. Find out what was on the setlist.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Arctic Monkeys made their live comeback in Istanbul this Tuesday (9th August). The Sheffield rockers played the first of two nights at the Zorlu Centre, marking their first live shows in three years.

Find out what they played and get the full setlist below.

Alex Turner and co didn't debut any new material, but there were a few fan favourites, including the first performance of the Humbug-era track Potion Approaching, which hasn't been played since August 2011.

Taking to the stage with the classic Do I Wanna Know, the setlist continued to feature the 2013 album AM pretty heavily, with the tracks Snap Out Of It, Why D'You Only Call Me When You're High?, Arabella, Fireside and One For The Road all getting an airing.

Also on the setlist were the Humbug tracks Crying Lightning and Pretty Visitors, along with Library Pictures from the 2011 LP Suck It And See.

The show finished with an encore featuring the fan favourites Cornerstone, I Bet You Look Good On The Dancefloor and R U Mine?

READ MORE - Reading and Leeds Festivals 2022: Dates, headliners, tickets, line-up and more

Arctic Monkeys' Istanbul setlist on 9th August 2022:

  • Do I Wanna Know?
  • Brianstorm
  • Snap Out Of It
  • Crying Lightning
  • Teddy Picker
  • Potion Approaching
  • Why D'You Only Call Me When You're High?
  • Tranquility Base Hotel + Casino
  • Arabella
  • Fireside
  • Pretty Visitors
  • Library Pictures
  • Don't Sit Down Cause I've Moved Your Chair
  • The View From The Afternoon
  • Do Me A Favour
  • One Point Perspective
  • One For The Road
  • 505

Encore:

  • Cornerstone
  • I Bet You Look Good On The Dancefloor
  • R U Mine?

READ MORE: Alex Turner and Sam Fender have some of the most randy Twitter fans, finds study

Previously talking about what to expect from their seventh studio album, drummer Matt Helders suggested fans wanting Arctic Monkeys to return to their old sound may be disappointed.

Speaking to Mike Dolbear for the DrumathonLive2022, he revealed: “It kinda like picks up where the other one [‘Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino’] left off musically,” he teased.

"I mean, it’s never gonna be like [2012 AM single] R U Mine? and all that stuff again, you know, the heavy riffs and stuff."

After their second show in Istanbul tomorrow night (10th August), Arctic Monkeys will play Bulgaria on Thursday (11th August), Romania's Summer Well festival on Saturday (13th August) and Sziget Festival in Budapest on Monday 15th August.

The band are set to headline Reading + Leeds Festivals over the August Bank Holiday weekend.

READ MORE: Alex Turner's guide to Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino

HOW TO LISTEN

You can listen to Radio X across multiple platforms

All the ways you can listen to Radio X

00s Live Playlists

Radio X 00s

Radio X Indie Nights

More on Arctic Monkeys

Arctic Monkeys' Alex Turner performs at Radio X HQ

Watch Arctic Monkeys' epic acoustic version of Do I Wanna Know?

The star of Arctic Monkeys' I Bet You Look Good On The Dancefloor single cover

Who is the girl on the cover of I Bet You Look Good On The Dancefloor?

Arctic Monkeys will headline Reading + Leeds festivals next year

Arctic Monkeys to headline Reading and Leeds Festivals in 2022

Festivals

Arctic Monkeys' Alex Turner throughout the years

QUIZ: Which era of Arctic Monkeys' Alex Turner are you?

Quizzes

Alex Turner on stage with Arctic Monkeys at Lowlands Festival 2011

Alex Turner's greatest quotes

TRENDING ON RADIO X

The bonfires start at Woodstock '99

Woodstock '99 lineup: Who played the festival that features in the Netflix docuseries?

An aerial view of the huge Oasis shows at Knebworth House, August 1996

10 of the biggest gigs in history

Listen to Radio X on Global Player: Podcasts, Live Playlists and more!

The 12 albums shortlisted for the 2022 Mercury Prize

2022 Mercury Prize: Ceremony date, nominees, hosts, performances and more

News

Best Manchester Albums

25 classic albums from Manchester