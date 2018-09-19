VIDEO: Arctic Monkeys Play Fluorescent Adolescent In Tour Debut

See Alex Turner and co play their 2007 single on the first date of their homecoming shows at Sheffield's FlyDSA Arena.

Arctic Monkeys finally returned to their native Sheffield last night (18 September), kicking off the first of four dates at the FlyDSA Arena.

Their 22-track setlist included bangers from across their career and a rendition of their Fluorescent Adolescent track, which they played for the very first time on their current tour.

The 2007 Favourite Worst Nightmare single was given a Tranquility-esque facelift with frontman Alex Turner heading sitting at the piano to deliver a stripped-back haunting lounge version.

Watch them play the track in a video shared by ewrichardson on Instagram above.

Arctic Monkeys live in Manchester. Picture: Jon Mo Photography

Elsewhere during the gig, the band played firm crowd favourites in Teddy Picker, From the Ritz to the Rubble, Knee Socks and 505 alongside AM bangers Why'd You Only Call Me When You're High and Arabella.

Their encore included Tranquility Base Hotel + Casino opener Star Treatment followed by I Bet You Look Good on the Dancefloor and R U Mine?

See Arctic Monkeys' setlist for Tuesday 18 September here:

1. Four Out of Five

2. Brianstorm

3. Snap Out of It

4. Crying Lightning

5. Teddy Picker

6. 505 (with "The Jam of Boston" transition outro)

7. Tranquility Base Hotel + Casino

8. From the Ritz to the Rubble

9. Why'd You Only Call Me When You're High?

10. Fluorescent Adolescent (Piano version) Tour debut*

11. One Point Perspective

12. Do Me a Favour

13. Cornerstone

14. Don't Sit Down 'Cause I've Moved Your Chair

15. Knee Socks

16. The Ultracheese

17. Do I Wanna Know?

18. Pretty Visitors

19. Arabella



Encore:

20. Star Treatment

21. I Bet You Look Good on the Dancefloor

22. R U Mine?