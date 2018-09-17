Arctic Monkeys' Sheffield FlyDSA Arena Dates: Stage Times, Support, Setlist & More

Get the details for the Four out of Five band's four hometown shows this week, and what you can expect.

After kicking things off at Manchester Arena and London's O2, Arctic Monkeys are finally headed to Sheffield for what promises to be four epic hometown gigs.

Find out what to expect here...

When are Arctic Monkeys' Sheffield shows?

Tuesday 18 September - FlyDSA Arena - SOLD OUT

Wednesday 19 September - FlyDSA Arena - SOLD OUT

Friday 21 September - FlyDSA Arena - SOLD OUT

Saturday 22 September - FlyDSA Arena - SOLD OUT

Who is supporting?

Support comes in the form of American outfit The Lemon Twigs, who look and sound a bit like this:

What are the stage times?

The stage times according to the Sheffield FlyDSA Arena website are:

Doors open - 18:30

Lemon Twigs - 19:30

Arctic Monkeys - 20:45

Finish - 22:30

What will it look like?

We now know that Arctic Monkeys UK tour dates will see the Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino come more to life with subtle nods to the model of their fictional hotel lobby.See a snapshot of the stage from their Manchester Arena show:



Arctic Monkeys at Manchester Arena on 6 September 2018. Picture: Radio X

What can we expect from the setlist?

The band have been mixing up the new Tranquility Base Hotel + Casino material with some much-loved golden oldies, such as Dancing Shoes, which they played for the first time in four years in Manchester.

Watch them play Dancing Shoes here:

They also played their much-loved Humbug track, Cornerstone at their London gig on Wednesday 12 September.

Watch them play the 2009 track here:

Here's what Arctic Monkeys have played at some of their previous UK shows so far:

See Arctic Monkeys' setlist at Manchester Arena on Thursday 6 September 2018:

1. Four out of Five

2. Brianstorm

3. Snap Out Of It

4. Crying Lightning

5. Teddy Picker

6. 505

7. Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino

8. Do Me A Favour

9. Don't Sit Down 'Cause I've Moved Your Chair

10. Dancing Shoes

11. One Point Perspective

12. Cornerstone

13. Why'd You Only Call Me When You're High?

14. Knee Socks

15. Batphone

16. Do I Wanna Know?

17. Pretty Visitors

18. I Bet You Look Good on the Dancefloor



Encore

19. Star Treatment

20. Arabella

21. R U Mine?





See Arctic Monkeys Setlist at The O2 Arena, London on 10 September 2018

1. Star Treatment

2. Brianstorm

3. Snap Out Of It

4. Crying Lightning

5. Teddy Picker

6. 505

7. Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino

8. Do Me A Favour

9. Don't Sit Down 'Cause I've Moved Your Chair

10. From The Ritz To The Rubble

11. One Point Perspective

12. American Sports

13. Cornerstone

14. Why'd You Only Call Me When You're High?

15. Knee Socks

16. Do I Wanna Know?

17. Pretty Visitors

18. Four Out Of Five

Encore:

19. I Bet You Look Good on the Dancefloor

20. Arabella

21. R U Mine?