Arctic Monkeys' Sheffield FlyDSA Arena Dates: Stage Times, Support, Setlist & More
17 September 2018, 14:38 | Updated: 17 September 2018, 14:41
Get the details for the Four out of Five band's four hometown shows this week, and what you can expect.
After kicking things off at Manchester Arena and London's O2, Arctic Monkeys are finally headed to Sheffield for what promises to be four epic hometown gigs.
Find out what to expect here...
When are Arctic Monkeys' Sheffield shows?
Tuesday 18 September - FlyDSA Arena - SOLD OUT
Wednesday 19 September - FlyDSA Arena - SOLD OUT
Friday 21 September - FlyDSA Arena - SOLD OUT
Saturday 22 September - FlyDSA Arena - SOLD OUT
Who is supporting?
Support comes in the form of American outfit The Lemon Twigs, who look and sound a bit like this:
What are the stage times?
The stage times according to the Sheffield FlyDSA Arena website are:
Doors open - 18:30
Lemon Twigs - 19:30
Arctic Monkeys - 20:45
Finish - 22:30
What will it look like?
We now know that Arctic Monkeys UK tour dates will see the Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino come more to life with subtle nods to the model of their fictional hotel lobby.See a snapshot of the stage from their Manchester Arena show:
What can we expect from the setlist?
The band have been mixing up the new Tranquility Base Hotel + Casino material with some much-loved golden oldies, such as Dancing Shoes, which they played for the first time in four years in Manchester.
Watch them play Dancing Shoes here:
They also played their much-loved Humbug track, Cornerstone at their London gig on Wednesday 12 September.
Watch them play the 2009 track here:
READ MORE: Inside Arctic Monkeys' Cornerstone track
Here's what Arctic Monkeys have played at some of their previous UK shows so far:
See Arctic Monkeys' setlist at Manchester Arena on Thursday 6 September 2018:
1. Four out of Five
2. Brianstorm
3. Snap Out Of It
4. Crying Lightning
5. Teddy Picker
6. 505
7. Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino
8. Do Me A Favour
9. Don't Sit Down 'Cause I've Moved Your Chair
10. Dancing Shoes
11. One Point Perspective
12. Cornerstone
13. Why'd You Only Call Me When You're High?
14. Knee Socks
15. Batphone
16. Do I Wanna Know?
17. Pretty Visitors
18. I Bet You Look Good on the Dancefloor
Encore
19. Star Treatment
20. Arabella
21. R U Mine?
See Arctic Monkeys Setlist at The O2 Arena, London on 10 September 2018
1. Star Treatment
2. Brianstorm
3. Snap Out Of It
4. Crying Lightning
5. Teddy Picker
6. 505
7. Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino
8. Do Me A Favour
9. Don't Sit Down 'Cause I've Moved Your Chair
10. From The Ritz To The Rubble
11. One Point Perspective
12. American Sports
13. Cornerstone
14. Why'd You Only Call Me When You're High?
15. Knee Socks
16. Do I Wanna Know?
17. Pretty Visitors
18. Four Out Of Five
Encore:
19. I Bet You Look Good on the Dancefloor
20. Arabella
21. R U Mine?