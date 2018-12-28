Arctic Monkeys' Alex Turner spotted in Sheffield vintage stores

Arctic Monkeys Alex Turner is snapped shopping in Sheffield. Picture: Jon Mo Pictures

The 505 rocker has been snapped out and about shopping for pre-loved clothes in his hometown.

Alex Turner has spent his time in Sheffield wisely by looking for vintage clothes.

The Arctic Monkeys frontman spent Christmas back in the UK and seemed to waste no time once the shops reopened by going on a mini shopping spree on Thursday (27 December) in a bid to find new threads.

Turner had plenty of time to oblige for photos, however, with one taken at Vulgar- a shop situated on Devonshire Street.

See him pose with member of staff Hannah below:

Turner also popped into Freshmans Vintage Store, showing-off his growing hair with a fan who loved his new look.

See him in another photo in the same store, with one worker who joked: "ooo alex turner came in to @freshmansvintagestore to see me obviously".

Asked by one follower if she played it cool, jobi_from_the_block admitted: "no i nearly did a wee".

Playing it just as cool, this young fan was ecstatic to share a picture of her mum's boyfriend with the rocker, writing on Twitter: ":)))))))))) no fkn bother just my mums boyfriend chilling with Alex Turner".

:)))))))))) no fkn bother just my mums boyfriend chilling with Alex Turner pic.twitter.com/fiHdADmZwx — abby🌞 (@absmc_) December 24, 2018

Another fan cleverly referenced Arctic Monkey's Star Treatment track, which comes from their last album, Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino, writing: "Maybe I was a little to wild in the 70s".

Maybe I was a little to wild in the 70s pic.twitter.com/aPc0PHuB1d — John McCullagh (@JohnMcCullagh_) December 27, 2018

It's not clear whether the rocker picked up any new threads, but he definitely picked up a few new mates.

The Arabella singer was previously spotted in the neighbouring Yorkshire town of Barnsley, with a reveller who says he met him in a local pub.

See his photo below:

Watch Arctic Monkeys play Mardy Bum in their hometown: