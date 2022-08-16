Here's what Arctic Monkeys played at Sziget Festival 2022

Arctic Monkeys played Sziget Festival 2022. Picture: 1. JOSE MANUEL RIBEIRO/AFP via Getty Images 2. Twitter

By Jenny Mensah

The Sheffield rockers played a headline set at Sziget Festival 2022. Find out what was on the setlist here.

Arctic Monkeys are continuing their throng of live dates across Europe, this time making a stop at Sziget 2022 for a headline set.

The festival - which takes place in Budapest, Hungary - last played host to the Sheffield rockers in 2018, but has their setlist changed much four years later?

Find out what Alex Turner and co played here.

Not content to keep things safe, the Monkeys opened their with The View From The Afternoon, before launching into live favourites, Brianstorm, Snap Out Of It and Don't Sit Down 'Cause I've Moved Your Chair.

Fans hoping to get a taste of new music will have to wait a little longer as the band continued to rattle through bangers from across their career, including Crying Lightning, Teddy Picker and Knee Socks.

By the time Do I Wanna Know? made its appearance on the setlist, Alex Turner and co had already treated fans to the likes of Arabella, Pretty Visitors, Potion Approaching and One For The Road.

Unsurprisingly, the band chose to end their 21-song set on the song where it all began, I Bet You Look Good on the Danceflloor, followed by their enduring AM anthem R U Mine?

I finally saw Arctic Monkeys live for the first time in my life at Sziget Festival and got to reminisce a lot of moments from the songs that basically defined my teenage years. They are everything I could ever ask for and Alex Turner is fucking hot in person I wanted to undress pic.twitter.com/kEOEqoPdd7 — Gea #DEEP #FOREVER1 (@hyoyeones) August 16, 2022

Though we've had no new music from the band as yet, one thing's for certain: Arctic Monkeys are giving fans plenty of bang for their buck when it comes to their setlists, delivering exhilarating and self-assured performances night after night.

Arctic Monkeys' Sziget Festival setlist on 15th August:

Intro: Taken (Francis Monkman song)

The View From the Afternoon Brianstorm Snap Out of It Don't Sit Down 'Cause I've Moved Your Chair Crying Lightning Teddy Picker Pretty Visitors Why'd You Only Call Me When You're High? Tranquility Base Hotel + Casino Arabella Potion Approaching (with "Cool Cat" snippet) One for the Road Cornerstone Do I Wanna Know? Do Me a Favour One Point Perspective Knee Socks 505

Encore:

19. No. 1 Party Anthem

20. I Bet You Look Good on the Dancefloor

21. R U Mine?

