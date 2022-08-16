Here's what Arctic Monkeys played at Sziget Festival 2022

16 August 2022, 11:28 | Updated: 16 August 2022, 11:51

Arctic Monkeys frontman Alex Turner
Arctic Monkeys played Sziget Festival 2022. Picture: 1. JOSE MANUEL RIBEIRO/AFP via Getty Images 2. Twitter

By Jenny Mensah

The Sheffield rockers played a headline set at Sziget Festival 2022. Find out what was on the setlist here.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Arctic Monkeys are continuing their throng of live dates across Europe, this time making a stop at Sziget 2022 for a headline set.

The festival - which takes place in Budapest, Hungary - last played host to the Sheffield rockers in 2018, but has their setlist changed much four years later?

Find out what Alex Turner and co played here.

READ MORE: Arctic Monkeys return with first gig in three years - Full Istanbul setlist

Not content to keep things safe, the Monkeys opened their with The View From The Afternoon, before launching into live favourites, Brianstorm, Snap Out Of It and Don't Sit Down 'Cause I've Moved Your Chair.

Fans hoping to get a taste of new music will have to wait a little longer as the band continued to rattle through bangers from across their career, including Crying Lightning, Teddy Picker and Knee Socks.

By the time Do I Wanna Know? made its appearance on the setlist, Alex Turner and co had already treated fans to the likes of Arabella, Pretty Visitors, Potion Approaching and One For The Road.

Unsurprisingly, the band chose to end their 21-song set on the song where it all began, I Bet You Look Good on the Danceflloor, followed by their enduring AM anthem R U Mine?

READ MORE: Where are Arctic Monkeys playing next? See their full 2022-2023 tour dates

Though we've had no new music from the band as yet, one thing's for certain: Arctic Monkeys are giving fans plenty of bang for their buck when it comes to their setlists, delivering exhilarating and self-assured performances night after night.

Arctic Monkeys' Sziget Festival setlist on 15th August:

Intro: Taken (Francis Monkman song)

  1. The View From the Afternoon
  2. Brianstorm
  3. Snap Out of It
  4. Don't Sit Down 'Cause I've Moved Your Chair
  5. Crying Lightning
  6. Teddy Picker
  7. Pretty Visitors
  8. Why'd You Only Call Me When You're High?
  9. Tranquility Base Hotel + Casino
  10. Arabella
  11. Potion Approaching (with "Cool Cat" snippet)
  12. One for the Road
  13. Cornerstone
  14. Do I Wanna Know?
  15. Do Me a Favour
  16. One Point Perspective
  17. Knee Socks
  18. 505

Encore:

19. No. 1 Party Anthem

20. I Bet You Look Good on the Dancefloor

21. R U Mine?

READ MORE: This is what the guy from the Arctic Monkeys album cover looks like now

HOW TO LISTEN

You can listen to Radio X across multiple platforms

All the ways you can listen to Radio X

00s Live Playlists

Radio X 00s

Radio X Indie Nights

More on Arctic Monkeys

Arctic Monkeys' Alex Turner performs at Radio X HQ

Watch Arctic Monkeys' epic acoustic version of Do I Wanna Know?

The star of Arctic Monkeys' I Bet You Look Good On The Dancefloor single cover

Who is the girl on the cover of I Bet You Look Good On The Dancefloor?

Arctic Monkeys will headline Reading + Leeds festivals next year

Arctic Monkeys to headline Reading and Leeds Festivals in 2022

Festivals

Arctic Monkeys' Alex Turner throughout the years

QUIZ: Which era of Arctic Monkeys' Alex Turner are you?

Quizzes

Alex Turner on stage with Arctic Monkeys at Lowlands Festival 2011

Alex Turner's greatest quotes

TRENDING ON RADIO X

The bonfires start at Woodstock '99

Woodstock '99 lineup: Who played the festival that features in the Netflix docuseries?

An aerial view of the huge Oasis shows at Knebworth House, August 1996

10 of the biggest gigs in history

Listen to Radio X on Global Player: Podcasts, Live Playlists and more!

The 12 albums shortlisted for the 2022 Mercury Prize

2022 Mercury Prize: Ceremony date, nominees, hosts, performances and more

News

Best Manchester Albums

25 classic albums from Manchester