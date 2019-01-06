Remember When Susanna Reid "Flirted" With Alex Turner?

With Arctic Monkeys in our minds at the moment, let’s recall one of the most cringeworthy pieces of television in history.

Wow, remember this?

When Alexy Turner appeared on BBC Breakfast in 2013 around the time of AM, presenter Susanna Reid’s is-it-genuine, is-it-not? “flirting” with Alex was enough to make Christian Grey blush.

Alex Turner and Susanna Reid. Picture: BBC/YouTube

After a rather nice interview, Reid goes in for a rather uncomfortable joke.

Alex doesn't know where to look. It's all too much.

Suzanna Reid: "Are you going to be doing Strictly Come Dancing? Because, I Bet That You Look Good On The Dancefloor…"

[AWKWARD PAUSE]

Alex Turner: "Definitely…"

