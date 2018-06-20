Arctic Monkeys Once Kicked David Bowie Off His Table

Arctic Monkeys' Alex Turner and David Bowie. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA Archive/PA Images/Press

The Four Out Of Five rockers have recalled the time that the Ziggy Stardust icon made room for their family.

Arctic Monkeys have revealed how they once unwittingly kicked David Bowie off a table.

Frontman Alex Turner and drummer Matt Helders recalled how they caused the late Ziggy Stardust icon to leave a VIP area so the band's friends and family could sit down at their New York gig.

"They had tables up the top for guests and VIP guests and I think Bowie was sat there with whoever he came with," Turner told the BBC.

"And our tour manager didn't even realise and he moved him so my brother and his wife could sit there and watch it and have a better view.

"He didn't say anything like, 'I'm David Bowie' - he just moved politely and then came to say hello afterwards."

Meanwhile, the likelihood of Arctic Monkeys headlining Glastonbury festival has been revealed by the bookies.

As NME reports, Paddy Power has shared the the probability of various artists headlining the festival, including Arctic Monkeys, Kendrick Lamar, Elton John and Taylor Swift.

Also in the mix are Fleetwood Mac, The Strokes, The Stone Roses, Led Zeppelin and newly reunited Swedish pop legends ABBA.

See their Glastonbury 2019 headliner odds:

Kendrick Lamar – 1/5

Elton John – 1/2

Fleetwood Mac – 2/1

ABBA – 5/1

Arctic Monkeys – 4/1

The Stone Roses – 12/1

Taylor Swift – 12/1

The Strokes – 14/1

Led Zeppelin – 14/1



Arctic Monkeys are currently touring their new Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino album with live dates across Europe and the States.

The Sheffield rockers played their first UK date in four years at the Royal Albert Hall, where they treated fans to classic track From the Ritz to the Rubble.

Alex Turner and co will next play in the UK with a headline set at TRNSMT festival on 1July 2018.