QUIZ: Arctic Monkeys Lyric Or David Bowie Lyric?

David Bowie and Alex Turner. Picture: Evening Standard/Getty Images/Zackery Michael/Press

Is this a line from the new Monkeys LP Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino - or a classic by Bowie?

The new Arctic Monkeys album Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino has been attracting many comparisons to the work of David Bowie - and they’ve got a point.

But can you tell the difference between a line written by Alex Turner in 2018 and a line written by the legendary Thin White Duke across his illustrious career.

We’ll feed you a line - tells us who wrote it.